Huskies' Mele Probably Would Like to Start What He Finishes

A melee is defined as a confused fight.

Matteo Mele — who has just two e's in his last name, not three — probably would agree with that. He's been in one.

The 6-foot-6, 300-pound University of Washington offensive lineman, now in his fifth season in the program, finds himself answering to his third coaching staff.

This Mele is highly thought of by the new guys in charge, said to have turned in an excellent fall camp at center, this after spending spring ball running with the No. 1 offense at right tackle.

Yet it's been 23 games over parts of four seasons since the junior from Tucson, Arizona, started his one and only Husky football game on the collegiate level.

In his hometown.

Snapping to Jake Browning on that cool night in the desert, five UW starting quarterbacks ago.

Drawing high marks for the full-service assignment.

Still, he's waiting for Husky start No. 2.

He remains a reserve, someone coming off the bench while his teammates have their names announced as first-teamers over the public-address system and printed on the press-box lineup cards.

That qualifies as a melee, a confused fight, without any punches thrown, of course, by Mele.

He's getting closer to the starting lineup. He entered last weekend's season-opening game against Kent State in the second quarter and took over for sixth-year senior Corey Luciano simply because the coaching staff wanted to reward him, to not give him meaningful minutes.

"I think they want to have the best guys on the field," Mele said. "You know if they feel like there's two centers on the roster who can hold their own, to help the team win, that's what they'll do. Yeah, it's fair, but overall I think they're just looking to win games — and that's what we all want to do."

The Arizonan is a cerebral type rather than an emotional brawler, more of a technician than a wild man in the trenches.

"He's kind of a plug-and-play guy who can help us out in a lot of spots," offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said.

Mele has logged 17 UW games played, wistful but undaunted by the fact that he doesn't get all the glory that others do. Last season, he split a lot of halves at right tackle, replacing then-starter Victor Curne in the third quarter.

He keeps things uncomplicated by showing up and being dependable when called upon for the Huskies. He doesn't trip over his ego.

"It just came down to my mindset this fall camp to enjoy every day, just come out and enjoy the time with my brothers on the field, enjoy the preparation and the film room, the weight room — it all just came together," Mele said. "I'm happy with the outcome. Obviously, I wish I could have cracked the top five for the first game, but week to week we'll see what happens."

Even while it's getting late in his career, it's real early in the season. He might be a starter yet for the new staff. Yes, it's most definitely a confused fight.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @UWFanNation