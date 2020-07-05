HuskyMaven
Everybody's All-American: UW's Molden Picks Up Another First-Team Honor

Dan Raley

Elijah Molden, pandemic or not, is having a great offseason. 

The University of Washington senior cornerback has added another first-team All-American honor to his steadily expanding resume, singled out this time by Sports Illustrated's Rob Rang of NFLDraftScout.

Previously, Molden earned a spot on the first team of the Walter Camp All-America listing.

Molden and Ohio State's Shaun Wade are the nation's top two corners highlighted on this list. They share the elite secondary with safeties Hamsah Nasirildeen of Florida State and Andre Cisco of Syracuse.

From West Linn, Oregon, the 5-foot-10, 190-pound Molden is one of three Pac-12 players chosen among these top 24 college players. He joins Oregon left tackle Penei Sewell and USC defensive tackle Jay Tufele.

National recognition has been doled out generously to multiple UW players so far this summer. Husky senior defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike turned up on Athlon's first team and junior outside linebacker Joe Tryon appears on the Sporting News' second team.

Here's Rang's accompanying story for SI and the complete listing is below:

NFLDraftScout 

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Trevor Lawrence, Clemson, 6-6, 220, JR

Running Back: Travis Etienne, Clemson, 5-10, 200, SR

Running Back: Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State, 6-0, 207, rJR

Wide Receiver: Rashod Bateman, Minnesota, 6-1, 210, JR

Wide Receiver: Ja’Marr Chase, LSU, 6-1, 200, JR

Wide Receiver: RonDale Moore, Purdue, 5-09, 180, rSoph

Tight End: Pat Freiermuth, Penn State, 6-5, 256, JR

Left Tackle: Penei Sewell, Oregon, 6-5, 325, JR

Left Guard: Trey Smith, Tennessee, 6-5, 325, SR

Center: Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma, 6-4, 315, rJR

Right Guard: Wyatt Davis, Ohio State, 6-3, 313, rJR

Right Tackle: Ben Petrula, Boston College, 6-5, 310, SR

DEFENSE

Defensive End: Carlos Basham, Jr., Wake Forest, 6-4, 275, rSR

Defensive Tackle: Marvin Wilson, Florida State, 6-4, 311, SR

Defensive Tackle: Jay Tufele, USC, 6-2, 310, rJR

Defensive End: Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan, 6-5, 278, JR

Outside Linebacker: Micah Parsons, Penn State, 6-2, 245, JR

Middle Linebacker: Dylan Moses, Alabama, 6-2, 235, rJR

Outside Linebacker: Chazz Surratt, North Carolina, 6-2, 230, rSR

Cornerback: Shaun Wade, Ohio State, 6-0, 194, rJR

Strong Safety: Hamsah Nasirildeen, Florida State, 6-4, 215, SR

Free Safety: Andre Cisco, Syracuse, 6-0, 203, JR

Cornerback: Elijah Molden, Washington, 5-10, 190, SR

SPECIALISTS

Kicker: Keith Duncan, Iowa, 5-09, 180, rSR

Punter: James Smith, Cincinnati, 6-4, 227, SR

