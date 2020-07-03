NFL Draft Scout
Top Stories
Rankings
Mocks
Combine

Clemson teammates lead official NFLDraftScout 2020 Preseason All-American Team

Oct 19, 2019; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Micah Parsons (11) gestures to fans prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Rob Rang

As the nation celebrates its birthday over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, we thought it might the perfect opportunity to recognize this year’s preseason All-American team.

The team, not surprisingly, is led by Clemson’s junior quarterback Trevor Lawrence, currently the odds-on-favorite for the Heisman Trophy as well the honor of being the No. 1 overall pick in next spring’s NFL draft.

Lawrence’s statistics last year (65.% completion rate for 3,665 yards and a 36-8 touchdown to interception ratio, along with 563 yards and another nine scores as a rusher) compare favorably to most of the returning passers in college football, but there are some with better statistics, like North Carolina’s Sam Howell, who actually threw for two more touchdowns than Lawrence in the ACC. Ohio State’s Justin Fields, Notre Dame’s Ian Book and Minnesota’s Tanner Morgan were other strong contenders.

Lawrence, however, is the perfect example of what it takes to be listed as an All-American for this draft-centric site.

Statistics and awards elsewhere are considered but the NFLDraftScout All-American team is a collection of the top NFL prospects who have also contributed to the greater good of society as team leaders and in their communities. That is where a superstar like Lawrence’s teammate at Clemson, running back Travis Etienne comes in. Not only is he already the ACC’s all-time leading touchdown producer – with an eyepopping 62 scores in just three seasons - Etienne opted to return to college for one more title run while earning top marks from coaches for his work ethic and leadership.

If the captain of the offense is Lawrence, his counterpart on defense would be another college football superstar and likely future Top 5 NFL draft pick in Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, pictured above. 

The rest of the official 2020 NFLDraftScout.com Preseason All-American team is listed below. Follow the links on players for full, free scouting reports, as well as a ranking of their team's top other NFL prospects as part of our Countdown to Kickoff summer series!

Have a safe and happy holiday weekend!

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Trevor Lawrence, Clemson, 6-6, 220, JR

Running Back: Travis Etienne, Clemson, 5-10, 200, SR

Running Back: Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State, 6-0, 207, rJR

Wide Receiver: Rashod Bateman, Minnesota, 6-1, 210, JR

Wide Receiver: Ja’Marr Chase, LSU, 6-1, 200, JR

Wide Receiver: RonDale Moore, Purdue, 5-09, 180, rSoph

Tight End: Pat Freiermuth, Penn State, 6-5, 256, JR

Left Tackle: Penei Sewell, Oregon, 6-5, 325, JR

Left Guard: Trey Smith, Tennessee, 6-5, 325, SR

Center: Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma, 6-4, 315, rJR

Right Guard: Wyatt Davis, Ohio State, 6-3, 313, rJR

Right Tackle: Ben Petrula, Boston College, 6-5, 310, SR

DEFENSE

Defensive End: Carlos Basham, Jr., Wake Forest, 6-4, 275, rSR

Defensive Tackle: Marvin Wilson, Florida State, 6-4, 311, SR

Defensive Tackle: Jay Tufele, Southern California, 6-2, 310, rJR

Defensive End: Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan, 6-5, 278, JR

Outside Linebacker: Micah Parsons, Penn State, 6-2, 245, JR

Middle Linebacker: Dylan Moses, Alabama, 6-2, 235, rJR

Outside Linebacker: Chazz Surratt, North Carolina, 6-2, 230, rSR

Cornerback: Shaun Wade, Ohio State, 6-0, 194, rJR

Strong Safety: Hamsah Nasirildeen, Florida State, 6-4, 215, SR

Free Safety: Andre Cisco, Syracuse, 6-0, 203, JR

Cornerback: Elijah Molden, Washington, 5-10, 190, SR

SPECIALISTS

Kicker: Keith Duncan, Iowa, 5-09, 180, rSR

Punter: James Smith, Cincinnati, 6-4, 227, SR

Comments

Rankings

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Countdown to College Football Kickoff: Top NFL prospects at Minnesota

Head coach P.J. Fleck is building a powerhouse at Minnesota with future early NFL draft picks in wideout Rashod Bateman, massive right tackle Daniel Faalele and more.

Rob Rang

NFL cancels 2020 supplemental draft due to Covid-19 pandemic

An NFL scout shared his opinion on the decision with NFLDraftScout, recognizing that the league's decision 'was the right thing to do' for the players potentially involved.

Rob Rang

Countdown to College Football Kickoff: Top NFL prospects at Michigan State

Mel Tucker's NFL-roots, as well as one of the nation's best and most experienced offensive lines, should have scouts flocking to East Lansing this fall.

Rob Rang

Countdown to College Football Kickoff: Top NFL prospects at Michigan

The Wolverines are led by senior Kwity Paye but don't sleep on underclassmen Jaylen Mayfield and Aidan Hutchinson, all of whom rank as possible top 50 selections in the 2021 NFL draft.

Rob Rang

Countdown to College Football Kickoff: Top NFL prospects at Maryland

Despite inconsistent quarterback play, Dontay Demus, Jr. flashed the kind of playmaking ability during last year's breakout campaign which has already captured the attention of NFL scouts. Can Demus build upon last year's success and what impact will Florida State-transfer Jauan Williams have up front?

Rob Rang

Countdown to College Football Kickoff: Top NFL prospects at Iowa

A healthy Alaric Jackson teamed with Indiana-transfer Coy Cronk could give Kirk Ferentz's Hawkeyes the best set of bookend tackles in college football - even after losing Combine star Tristan Wirfs to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rob Rang

Countdown to College Football Kickoff: Top NFL prospects at Indiana

In hard-hitting hybrid Marcelino Ball, the Hoosiers have one of the most intriguing athletes in the entire Big Ten but what areas does he need to work on to improve his standing with NFL scouts?

Rob Rang

Countdown to College Football Kickoff: Top NFL prospects at Illinois

Can Michigan-transfer Brandon Peters take the next step as an NFL prospect? His clutch play in the upset over Wisconsin and developing rapport with USC-transfer Josh Imatorbhebhe make the Illini a breakout candidate in the Big Ten.

Rob Rang

Countdown to College Football Kickoff: Top NFL prospects at Notre Dame

Burly blockers Liam Eichenberg, Tommy Kraemer and Aaron Banks head up the Irish's lengthy list of future NFL draft picks with speedy wideout Braden Lenzy among the team's many breakout candidates.

Rob Rang

Countdown to College Football Kickoff: Top NFL prospects at Wake Forest

Carlos Basham, Jr. is the easy choice as Wake Forest's top NFL prospect but is he as highly coveted by scouts as his gaudy statistics and First Team All-ACC honors suggest? And who of the Demon Deacons stands to gain with star quarterback Jamie Newman transferring to Georgia?

Rob Rang