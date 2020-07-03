As the nation celebrates its birthday over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, we thought it might the perfect opportunity to recognize this year’s preseason All-American team.

The team, not surprisingly, is led by Clemson’s junior quarterback Trevor Lawrence, currently the odds-on-favorite for the Heisman Trophy as well the honor of being the No. 1 overall pick in next spring’s NFL draft.

Lawrence’s statistics last year (65.% completion rate for 3,665 yards and a 36-8 touchdown to interception ratio, along with 563 yards and another nine scores as a rusher) compare favorably to most of the returning passers in college football, but there are some with better statistics, like North Carolina’s Sam Howell, who actually threw for two more touchdowns than Lawrence in the ACC. Ohio State’s Justin Fields, Notre Dame’s Ian Book and Minnesota’s Tanner Morgan were other strong contenders.

Lawrence, however, is the perfect example of what it takes to be listed as an All-American for this draft-centric site.

Statistics and awards elsewhere are considered but the NFLDraftScout All-American team is a collection of the top NFL prospects who have also contributed to the greater good of society as team leaders and in their communities. That is where a superstar like Lawrence’s teammate at Clemson, running back Travis Etienne comes in. Not only is he already the ACC’s all-time leading touchdown producer – with an eyepopping 62 scores in just three seasons - Etienne opted to return to college for one more title run while earning top marks from coaches for his work ethic and leadership.

If the captain of the offense is Lawrence, his counterpart on defense would be another college football superstar and likely future Top 5 NFL draft pick in Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, pictured above.

The rest of the official 2020 NFLDraftScout.com Preseason All-American team is listed below. Follow the links on players for full, free scouting reports, as well as a ranking of their team's top other NFL prospects as part of our Countdown to Kickoff summer series!

Have a safe and happy holiday weekend!

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Trevor Lawrence, Clemson, 6-6, 220, JR

Running Back: Travis Etienne, Clemson, 5-10, 200, SR

Running Back: Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State, 6-0, 207, rJR

Wide Receiver: Rashod Bateman, Minnesota, 6-1, 210, JR

Wide Receiver: Ja’Marr Chase, LSU, 6-1, 200, JR

Wide Receiver: RonDale Moore, Purdue, 5-09, 180, rSoph

Tight End: Pat Freiermuth, Penn State, 6-5, 256, JR

Left Tackle: Penei Sewell, Oregon, 6-5, 325, JR

Left Guard: Trey Smith, Tennessee, 6-5, 325, SR

Center: Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma, 6-4, 315, rJR

Right Guard: Wyatt Davis, Ohio State, 6-3, 313, rJR

Right Tackle: Ben Petrula, Boston College, 6-5, 310, SR

DEFENSE

Defensive End: Carlos Basham, Jr., Wake Forest, 6-4, 275, rSR

Defensive Tackle: Marvin Wilson, Florida State, 6-4, 311, SR

Defensive Tackle: Jay Tufele, Southern California, 6-2, 310, rJR

Defensive End: Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan, 6-5, 278, JR

Outside Linebacker: Micah Parsons, Penn State, 6-2, 245, JR

Middle Linebacker: Dylan Moses, Alabama, 6-2, 235, rJR

Outside Linebacker: Chazz Surratt, North Carolina, 6-2, 230, rSR

Cornerback: Shaun Wade, Ohio State, 6-0, 194, rJR

Strong Safety: Hamsah Nasirildeen, Florida State, 6-4, 215, SR

Free Safety: Andre Cisco, Syracuse, 6-0, 203, JR

Cornerback: Elijah Molden, Washington, 5-10, 190, SR

SPECIALISTS

Kicker: Keith Duncan, Iowa, 5-09, 180, rSR

Punter: James Smith, Cincinnati, 6-4, 227, SR