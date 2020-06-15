Will spat with coach push Oklahoma State RB Chuba Hubbard into NFL’s supplemental draft?

A photo of Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with the logo of a far-right news organization circulated on social media Monday and Cowboys’ star running Chuba Hubbard took offense, pledging not to participate in team activities until changes are made.

Gundy, pictured prior to a fishing trip with his two sons, can be seen wearing a t-shirt with the letters and logo for OAN, the so-called One America News Network, a cable television channel criticized by some for its pro-Trump perspective and willingness to float conspiracy theories, including about recent racial relations and the horrific death of George Floyd and other black Americans at the hands of police.

Regardless of your political views, Gundy's choice of apparel stands in pretty stark contrast to the emotional message Hubbard posted on his Twitter account last week.

Hubbard’s reaction was quickly seconded by other members of the Cowboys’ roster – current and past - including star outside linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga and former running back Justice Hill, now a member of the Baltimore Ravens.

Hill is perhaps especially important to note as he is the last Cowboys’ player to be drafted into the NFL, where Hubbard could be headed next.

The NFL’s supplemental draft takes place each July and Hubbard, fresh off leading the country with 2,094 rushing yards last season, would certainly generate plenty of interest. In fact, the reigning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year would qualify as the best prospect in the supplemental draft since 2012 when former Baylor wideout Josh Gordon was selected in the second round by the Cleveland Browns.

The 6-0, 207 pound Hubbard is currently NFLDraftScout.com’s top-rated running back potentially eligible for the 2021 NFL draft.

A relatively slim frame and an upright running style will draw some criticism, but Hubbard compensates with above-average burst for a back of his size. Similar to Le’Veon Bell, Hubbard shows remarkable patience at the line of scrimmage, trusting blockers to open up lanes and jetting to and through them once there. Defenders consistently underestimate Hubbard’s speed, leading to poor pursuit angles and chunk plays from Hubbard, including as a receiver, where he’s turned 45 receptions the past two seasons into another 427 yards. Hubbard has also caught two touchdowns, giving him 30 overall in just two seasons at Oklahoma State after redshirting his first year on campus.

The native of Alberta, Canada signed with the Cowboys as one of most highly touted prospects in the sport, turning down the likes of Alabama, Georgia, and Miami, among many others, to sign with Gundy.

Already three years removed from his high school graduating class, Hubbard is technically eligible for the 2021 NFL draft should he not play college football at Oklahoma State or anywhere else this year.

Cowboys fans are likely hoping that instead cooler heads will prevail, like what happened at Florida State when fellow first round candidate Marvin Wilson publicly disagreed with how his coach, Mike Norvell, was handling the protests and the racial inequities which prompted them in the first place.