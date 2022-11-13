Huskies Move Up 9 Slots in AP Poll; Kickoff Time Set for Colorado

The University of Washington football team defeated Oregon in a suspenseful Saturday night shootout in Eugene and was rewarded by moving up nine spots in the Associated Press poll to No. 15, matching its earlier loftiest ranking this season.

The Huskies were 15th in late September entering their UCLA road game, which they lost 40-32 at the Rose Bowl.

Yet in demonstrating some of the ever-present oddities of poll voting, the UW (8-2 overall, 5-2 Pac-12) still couldn't leapfrog the Ducks (8-2, 6-1), who fell from No. 6 to 12 following the 37-34 defeat at Autzen Stadium.

While the two Northwest rivals sat neck and neck in the second 10, six Pac-12 teams appeared in this week's poll, or half of the conference.

USC (9-1, 7-1) ranks No. 7, Utah (8-2, 6-1) is 10th while UCLA (8-2, 5-2), after getting upset by Arizona, fell to 16th and Oregon State (7-3, 4-3) re-entered the poll at No. 25 after beating California.

Also, the conference announced the Huskies and last-place Colorado (1-9, 1-6) will kick off at 6 p.m. next Saturday in Montlake and Pac-12 Network will televise the game.

The UW will try to improve on its current No. 15 poll position. The last time the Huskies were ranked higher than that was n 2019, when they entered the lightning-interrupted game against California at No. 14.

AP TOP 25

1. Georgia (10-0), 1,574 votes (62 first place)

2. Ohio State (10-0), 1,501 votes (1)

3. Michigan (10-0), 1,453

4. TCU (10-0), 1,374

5. Tennessee (9-1), 1,341

6. LSU (8-2), 1,218

7. USC (9-1) 1,152

8. Alabama (8-2), 1,140

9. Clemson (9-1), 1,055

10. Utah (8-2), 965

11. Penn State (8-2), 882

12. Oregon (8-2), 856

13. North Carolina (9-1), 843

14. Ole Miss (8-2), 797

15. WASHINGTON (8-2), 693

16. UCLA (8-2), 648

17. UCF (8-2), 257

18. Notre Dame (7-3), 495

19. Kansas State (8-2), 468

20. Florida State (7-3), 386

21. Tulane (8-2), 273

22. Cincinnati (8-2), 237

23. Coastal Carolina (9-1), 143

24. Oklahoma State (7-3), 85

25. Oregon State (7-3), 81

Others receiving votes: North Carolina State 77, Texas 65, UTSA 51, Troy 22, Duke 16, Liberty 15, Illinois 13, Minnesota 7, Florida 6, Boise State 5, South Alabama 1.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com or https://www.facebook.com/dan.raley.12

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 or @UWFanNation or @DanRaley