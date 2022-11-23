Huskies Move Up a Notch in Pac-12 Power Rankings

Don't look now USC and Oregon, but a reinvigorated and renewed University of Washington football team is gaining on you.

In their highest placement so far this season, the Huskies (9-2 overall, 6-2 Pac-12) were voted third in the latest SI Pac-12 Power Rankings, trailing the Ducks (9-2, 7-1) by just six points and leapfrogging Utah (8-3, 6-2) and UCLA (8-3, 5-3).

It's been a season of reigniting a talented UW crew that went to waste in 2021 rather than rebuilding.

The Huskies have a bowl game assured, a No. 12 Associated Press national ranking and now a top 3 position in these power rankings.

In fact, they're having a landmark season, losing their two games by a just touchdown each. However, an often vulnerable defense has probably kept poll and power raking voters from elevating a twice-beaten Husky team any more up the ladder that is playing its best football right now.

"I think lessons as far as who we are as a team is we'll keep coming at you — we will keep playing," UW coach Kalen DeBoer said. "That belief, whether it's offense or defense, and just in each other, that's the part that has helped in these games, especially Oregon State and Oregon and little bit Arizona. It's so crazy, I keep thinking how did this happen in those two games."

Should the UW win the Apple Cup over Washington State in Pullman on Saturday night, that should count for something when everyone casts their ensuing ballots the following week.

SI PAC-12 POWER RANKINGS / Week 12

1. USC 10-1, 8-1 . . . (7) 84 points

2. Oregon 9-2, 7-1 . . . 76

3. Washington 9-2, 6-2 . . . 70

4. Utah 8-3, 6-2 . . . 62

5. UCLA 8-3, 5-3 . . . 57

6. Oregon State 8-3, 5-3 . . . 50

7. Washington State 7-4, 4-4 . . . 42

8. Arizona 4-7, 2-6 . . . 34

9. Cal 4-7, 2-6 . . . 26

10. Arizona State 3-8, 2-6 . . . 24

11. Stanford 3-8, 1-8 . . . 14

12. Colorado 1-10, 1-7 . . . 7

JAKE CURTIS, CAL SPORTS REPORT

1. USC, 2. Oregon, 3. Utah, 4. Washington, 5. UCLA, 6. Oregon State, 7. Washington State, 8. Arizona, 9. Cal, 10. Arizona State, 11. Stanford, 12. Colorado

Comment: Still rooting for a three-way tie for second when we'll have go down to the third or fourth tiebreaker to see who plays USC in the title game. USC vs. Oregon would be the best matchup, for the QB matchup and because they didn't play each other during the season.

MAX TORRES, DUCKS DIGEST

1. USC; 2. Oregon; 3. Washington; 4. UCLA; 5. Utah; 6. Oregon State; 7. Washington State; 8. Arizona; 9. Cal; 10. Arizona State; 11. Stanford; 12. Colorado

Comment: Oregon eked out a crucial win over Utah to stay alive in the Pac-12 title race, but it was clear Bo Nix was not at 100%. We'll see if this team can get a bit healthier this week before a decisive game against Oregon State. Around the Pac-12, USC's offense looks nearly unstoppable ahead of the Pac-12 championship game and Cal's win over Stanford may end up being the straw that broke the camel's back in David Shaw's tenure.

KEVIN BORBA, ALL CARDINAL

1. USC; 2. Oregon; 3. Washington; 4. Utah; 5. UCLA; 6. Oregon State; 7. Washington State; 8. Arizona; 9. Arizona State; 10. Cal; 11. Stanford; 12. Colorado

Comment: Last week's loss to Cal was absolutely rock bottom and the epitome of David Shaw's last four seasons at Stanford. This team is viewed as one of the worst in the country and has been playing as such. In terms of the rest of the Pac-12, this next week will be one of the most fascinating yet chaotic weeks of the season.

SAM CONNON, ALL BRUINS

1. USC; 2. Oregon; 3. Washington; 4. Utah; 5. Oregon State; 6. UCLA; 7. Washington State; 8. Cal; 9. Arizona; 10. Arizona State; 11. Stanford; 12. Colorado

Comments: The biggest weekend of the year in the Pac-12 was pretty much just as decisive as everyone assumed it would be, with the winners of the UCLA-USC and Oregon-Utah games asserting themselves as the best in the West by a pretty solid margin. Washington was going against the punching bag that is Colorado, but their blowout victory puts them in a spot to also reach 10 wins under a first-year head coach, so their late season push shouldn't go overlooked either.

WYATT ALLSUP, ALL TROJANS

1. USC; 2. Oregon; 3. Washington; 4. UCLA; 5. Utah; 6. Oregon State; 7. Washington State; 8. Arizona; 9. Arizona State; 10. Cal; 11. Stanford; 12. Colorado

Comment: Huge win for USC. DTR played very well for UCLA, but the four turnovers were the difference. USC’s offense appears to be back in the swing of things with Jordan Addison returning to have a huge night, and Caleb Williams just keeps getting better.

COLE BAGLEY, ALL UTES

1. USC; 2. Oregon; 3. Washington; 4. Utah; 5. UCLA; 6. Oregon State; 7. Washington State; 8. Arizona; 9. Arizona State; 10. Cal; 11. Stanford; 12. Colorado

Comment: This last week did not disappoint as the top teams went head to head and the outcomes came down to the wire. USC cemented itself as the top team, Bo Nix put on a performance we won’t soon forget and Washington has suddenly entered the chat. Going into the final week, USC will await its opponent, which most likely will be the Ducks. However, the Huskies and Utes both have a chance so we’ll see what happens.

DAN RALEY, INSIDE THE HUSKIES

1. USC; 2. Washington; 3. Oregon; 4. Utah; 5. UCLA; 6. Oregon State; 7. Washington State; 8. Arizona; 9. Cal; 10. Arizona State; 11. Stanford; 12. Colorado

Comment: It’s USC and the rest. All hopes ride on the Trojans for getting into the CFP, which would be sort of a farewell gift for the Pac-12 and an overdue breakthrough for the conference. As for its peers, can Washington or Oregon play themselves into a New Year’s Day bowl? Can either one of them get past their state rival? The best thing about the league this year is the lingering intrigue.

