Huskies Need Punter and Jack McCallister Is Available
The University of Washington football team needs a new punter and their old one, Jack McCallister, on Wednesday just entered the transfer portal, without ever launching one of his booming kicks for Nebraska.
That, they say, might just be a match made in fourth-down heaven.
McCallister, a three-year starting punter though without a scholarship, transferred out this winter after Jedd Fisch's staff decided to see if they could get more distance out of an Australian rules football player named Dusty Zimmer.
In essence, they tried to fix something that wasn' necessarily broken.
Zimmer, however, showed up for the first UW spring football practice as a spectator and immediately decided to go home.
He was either intimidated by American football, homesick or something else.
Meantime, McCallister has left Nebraska with spring football in progress and the spring game 10 days away in Lincoln.
McCallister, who's from suburban Edmonds in the Greater Seattle area, turned in progressively better punting averages of 40.8, 41.7 and 43 yards per kick for the Huskies. This past season, he sent nine of his 42 punts more than 50 yards, with a long of 62 yards.
In three seasons, he didn't have a kick blocked.
He also served as the Huskies' place-kick holder during his time in Montlake.
There's no immediate indication of what McCallister might do next, but no one should be surprised if he ends up back in Seattle, with a UW scholarship in hand, and one more season here to show off his foot.
To get the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington