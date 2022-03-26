Gaard Memmelaar is a strong man with an NFL background in his family.

Gaard Memmelaar arrived as part of the University of Washington's 2020 recruiting class, one put together heavy on offensive linemen, five in all.

The Huskies literally signed an entire line, position by position for the future, in tackles Roger Rosengarten and Samuel Peacock, center Geirean Hatchett and guards Myles Murao and Memmelaar.

The latter wasn't the most heavily recruited of this bunch. Hatchett and Rosengarten each had Ohio State, Oklahoma and Notre Dame among their top choices, while Murao turned down Alabama, LSU and Texas A&M.

Memmelaar, who hails from Caldwell, Idaho, where he grew up mending fences and milking cows as early as 3:30 a.m., visited only the UW, decided this was the place for him and committed, end of recruitment.

While he lacked some of the reputation frills his fellow O-line classmates brought to Seattle, Memmelaar has established himself in other ways since joining the Husky football program.

New coach Kalen DeBoer, in meeting his inherited players, might have felt an extra-strong grip when shaking hands with this redshirt freshman guard from the potato state.

Last offseason, Memmelaar established himself as the strongest Husky player on the team in the bench press by hoisting 415 pounds, 10 more than his nearest teammate.

A few days until spring practice, we're offering intel and observations gathered on the UW football personnel in a series of stories on every scholarship player from No. 0 to 99. We'll review each Husky's previous starting experience, if applicable, and determine what comes next under DeBoer.

As is the case with any coaching change, it's a new football beginning for everyone, including the Huskies' No. 64.

Unlike the other linemen in his class, Memmelaar carries an NFL family background into the UW competition.

He is the descendant of nine great uncles who were raised on a New York farm. Four of these Memmelaars earned football scholarships to the University of Wyoming — Dale, Sherman, Herman and Fred. Dale played nine NFL seasons for five teams.

A 6-foot-2, 247-pound offensive guard, Dale was known as "Big Mammo" when he came off a 1958 Sun Bowl appearance and became a pro football player. He opened holes for legendary Cleveland Browns running back Jim Brown. He pass-blocked for legendary Baltimore Colts quarterback Johnny Unitas.

This "Little Mammo" would be content for now to create running room for Cam Davis, Aaron Dumas or Emeka Megwa, if not provide a pocket for Michael Penix Jr., Sam Huard or Dylan Morris. He'd gladly welcome a Sun Bowl or two, if not better than that.

UW Starter or Not: Memmelaar should be a Husky first-teamer at some point in his career. Whether or not it's this season, with extra-large senior Henry Bainivalu and sophomore Julius Buelow returning as starting guards, is unclear. But when you're the strongest player for the Huskies, and still just a redshirt freshman, and you have such a catchy nickname in the family, his time can't be far off. Little Mammo will have a big role soon.

