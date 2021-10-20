Huskies Offer 6-foot-4 Kansas JC Cornerback

Zahquan Frazier slowly has been moving his way west, going from his West Georgia high school football team to Southern Illinois University and now Coffeyville Community College in Kansas.

If he chooses, this well-traveled 6-foot-4, 185-pound cornerback could keep coming all the way to Seattle.

On Tuesday night, Frazier disclosed on social media that he has a University of Washington scholarship offer. He also holds recent offers from Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Texas Tech and Utah.

Frazier played for Cedartown High School in Cedartown, Georgia, which is 60 miles west of Atlanta. Earning all-region and all-league honors, he finished with 10 interceptions in his career.

That earned him a scholarship to Southern Illinois, where he played in four games as a freshman in 2019.

He left the Salukis for reasons unclear and enrolled in Coffeyville CC in the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference, which is the league in which UW tight end Quentin Moore played, at Independence CC. Coffeyville is roughly 70 miles north of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Frazier played a spring season this past year for the Coffeyville Red Ravens, intercepting three passes for a 3-3 team and being named second-team JC All-American.

Five months later, the towering cornerback began a new CC season and his team is off to a 5-0 start, which includes 17-0 victory over Hutchinson CC, the defending JC national champion. He has 17 tackles and a fumble recovery so far.

