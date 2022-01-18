Huskies Offer Another Midwest Wide Receiver

The UW extends scholarship bid to another pass-catcher in Central Time Zone.

Maybe part of JaMarcus Shephard's employment agreement with the University of Washington football program is the new receivers coach doesn't leave the Midwest without a commitment or two from a pass-catcher there.

On Monday, Joshua Manning from Lee's Summit, Missouri, revealed on social media that he's been extended a Husky scholarship offer, making him the second wide receiver in three days from Middle America who's been targeted by the UW.

Previously, Chicago-area receiver Carnell Tate received a scholarship offer shortly after Shephard was hired from Purdue to replace Junior Adams on Kalen DeBoer's coaching staff in Seattle.

Manning is a 6-foot-3, 190-pound junior from Lee's Summit High School and the class of 2023 who has nearly a dozen offers, from a group highlighted by Cincinnati, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, Nebraska and Northwestern, besides the Huskies.

Lee's Summit is a suburban city of 100,000 that is 20 miles southeast of Kansas City.

Long and lean, Manning caught 69 passes for 900 yards and 11 touchdowns this past football season, alternately used in a variety of screen plays that highlighted his broken-field running ability or deep passes that accentuated his track-man speed.

Overall, Manning churned out 1,196 all-purpose yards and a dozen scores for a 7-3 Tigers team, with his stats including a kickoff return that went the distance.

DeBoer's new staff, which counts Shephard as the final hire, rightfully so is looking everywhere for capable receivers for its spread offense.

