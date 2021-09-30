September 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketballSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Huskies Offer Farrell, Class of 2024 Speedster from Oaks Christian

The UW presents the California wide receiver with a scholarship proposal.
Author:

After each touchdown he scores, Chase Farrell does a cartwheel followed by a backflip.

There's no telling how he reacted to receiving a University of Washington football scholarship offer, which he revealed on social media on Thursday. 

Maybe a whole bunch of backflips?

Farrell is a 5-foot-11, 170-pound wide receiver, class of 2024, who lines up for Oaks Christian School, the private school and football powerhouse in Westlake Village, California.

While compact in size the attraction to this Californian with an unmistakable swagger is his flat-out speed. He knows he can outrun practically everyone on a high school football field.

"My first thought when I catch the ball on the football field is to turn my head and look for defenders in front of me," Farrell said. "And if no one is in front of me or I find someone to get by, once I get past them it should be straight forward and keep running — because I know I'm not going to get caught."

Also a trackman, Farrell posted in June how he ran the 100-meter dash in 10.61 seconds, which ranked him first among the top high school freshmen sprinters in the country. 

In May, Farrell clocked a 21.65 time in the 200 meters at the Ventura County Championships, which left him tied for 5th nationally among those in his class.

He's five years younger than his brother Bryce Farrell, another speedy wide receiver who's a 5-foot-11, 175-pound sophomore now playing for Stanford. The sibling made his first college start this season against Vanderbilt. He caught his first Cardinal touchdown pass against UCLA, going 52 yards to score. 

In late May, Farrell drew his first scholarship offer from Washington State. 

The Huskies previously have signed Oaks Christian players, among them offensive lineman Erik Kohler, quarterback Nick Montana and inside linebacker Josh Calvert. 

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Chase Farrell has an offer from the UW.
Football

Huskies Offer Farrell, Class of 2024 Speedster from Oaks Christian

50 seconds ago
week 5_Trim
Football

Kaila Olin, Mike Martin, and Trevor Mueller take a close look at each match-up.

3 hours ago
Jimmy Lake is following the Mariners' playoff push with great interest.
Football

Lake's Following Mariners' Playoff Push with Great Interest

3 hours ago
Faatui Tuitele, at 6-foot-3 and 305 pounds, is a big man.
Football

Huskies Need Big Push Up Front and Tuitele Is the Guy Who Might Supply It

4 hours ago
Justin Wilcox, former UW assistant coach, has beaten the Huskies two out of three while at Cal.
Football

What Happens When Ex-UW Coaches Turn Into Opponents

9 hours ago
Alaska Airlines will have fans again soon.
Basketball

Pac-12 Releases Composite Basketball TV Schedule

23 hours ago
Cam Williams replays his big hit against Cal.
Football

Williams Made UW Play of the Season But It Wasn't His Top Hit

15 hours ago
Nick Dashel of the Oregonian provides an Oregon State rundown.
Football

Pac-12 Power Rankings and a Daschel UW-OSU Prediction

Sep 29, 2021