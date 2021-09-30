Huskies Offer Farrell, Class of 2024 Speedster from Oaks Christian

After each touchdown he scores, Chase Farrell does a cartwheel followed by a backflip.

There's no telling how he reacted to receiving a University of Washington football scholarship offer, which he revealed on social media on Thursday.

Maybe a whole bunch of backflips?

Farrell is a 5-foot-11, 170-pound wide receiver, class of 2024, who lines up for Oaks Christian School, the private school and football powerhouse in Westlake Village, California.

While compact in size the attraction to this Californian with an unmistakable swagger is his flat-out speed. He knows he can outrun practically everyone on a high school football field.

"My first thought when I catch the ball on the football field is to turn my head and look for defenders in front of me," Farrell said. "And if no one is in front of me or I find someone to get by, once I get past them it should be straight forward and keep running — because I know I'm not going to get caught."

Also a trackman, Farrell posted in June how he ran the 100-meter dash in 10.61 seconds, which ranked him first among the top high school freshmen sprinters in the country.

In May, Farrell clocked a 21.65 time in the 200 meters at the Ventura County Championships, which left him tied for 5th nationally among those in his class.

He's five years younger than his brother Bryce Farrell, another speedy wide receiver who's a 5-foot-11, 175-pound sophomore now playing for Stanford. The sibling made his first college start this season against Vanderbilt. He caught his first Cardinal touchdown pass against UCLA, going 52 yards to score.

In late May, Farrell drew his first scholarship offer from Washington State.

The Huskies previously have signed Oaks Christian players, among them offensive lineman Erik Kohler, quarterback Nick Montana and inside linebacker Josh Calvert.

