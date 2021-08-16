Huskies Offer JC All-America Cornerback from Utah

Keionte Scott has watched his recruitment take off, with the UW among several pursuing him.

Keionte Scott, a JC All-America cornerback from Snow College in Utah, has received a scholarship offer from the University of Washington, sparking a flurry of interest on social media.

The well-traveled Scott began his football career at Liberty High School in Henderson, Nevada — a suburban school that has sent multiple players to the UW — and then transferred to Democratic Preparatory Academy at the Agassi Campus, a charter school in Las Vegas established by former tennis great Andres Agassi.

Scott finished his schoolboy career in San Diego at Helix High School, where he played alongside a cousin. They helped put Helix in a championship game in the Southern California Open Division, where they beat Carlsbad 28-21 with Scott scoring the first touchdown on a 30-year interception return.

Now at Snow College in Ephraim, Utah, which is second-ranked in the nation, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound defender is a preseason first-team JC All-America as he enters his second season.

Besides the Huskies, Scott has offers from Arizona, BYU, California, Colorado, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV and Washington State, and a host of others, as his recruitment recently really picked up.

News of the Huskies' sudden interest in the defensive back brought him a barrage of tweets from fans imploring him to commit, and from his football connections, including wide receiver Germie Bernard, a Liberty player and like Scott a 2022 UW commit.

Wherever Scott chooses to play, he will have three years of eligibility remaining because of pandemic provisions.

Scott also was a big-play wide receiver when at Helix High, scoring 10 touchdowns as a senior. Yet he much defense.

“It’s hard to beat playing defense," he told the San Diego Union Tribune. "I always get to guard the other team’s best player and I love challenges. I usually win those battles but my teammates are always there to back me up, to allow me to play aggressively. Jumping for the ball, whether on offense or defense, is the most fun."

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven