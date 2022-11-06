Huskies Offer JC Cornerback  From Oklahoma

The University of Washington football team, in transitioning from one coaching staff to another, held up well in personnel with the exception of key position — cornerback.

Trent McDuffie and Kyler Gordon rightfully passed up remaining eligibility to become NFL starters. Jacobe Covington, after publicly declaring he wasn't leaving, did just that and ended up at USC.

UC Davis transfer Jordan Perryman, fellow starter Mishael Powell and returnee Elijah Jackson all got hurt and missed games.

Suddenly, Kalen DeBoer's staff was forced to use duct tape and all sorts of creative means, such as rush unprepared players into action, to patch up the secondary, especially the cornerback crew.

So it should be no surprise at all that the Huskies on Sunday offered a scholarship to Kendel Dolby, a 5-foot-11, 180-pound cornerback from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, the junior college ranks and the Class of 2023.

However, Dolby is no secret now after fielding nearly 20 offers from Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Missouri, West Virginia, Washington State, Boise State, Kansas, Houston and a host of others.

Even former Husky defensive-backs coach Will Harris knows about this guy, offering him a scholarship on behalf of Georgia Southern, where he's now the defensive coordinator.

Dolby's season ended on Saturday afternoon with his Golden Norsemen finishing 3-6 after losing 20-7 at home to Texas' Trinity Valley College, which a long time ago and very briefly had a basketball player named Shawn Kemp on the roster.

Originally from Springfield, Ohio, Dolby had a pair of interceptions in 2021, returning one 44 yards for a touchdown, plus 6 pass break-ups and 24 tackles.

This season, with final stats unavailable, the Northeastern corner had a big game in a 27-24 loss to nationally ranked New Mexico Military Institute, coming up with an interception, a tackle for loss, a pass break-up, a half a sack and four tackles.

Northeastern Oklahoma A&M is located 90 miles from Tulsa in, where else, the northeastern corner of the state that brings the borders of Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri together.

Interestingly, Dolby on his Twitter account has a photo of Bookie Radley-Hiles, the former UW and Oklahoma defensive back.

