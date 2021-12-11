Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    Huskies Offer Towering Southern California Corner

    New UW defensive-backs coach Juice Brown makes scholarship proposal on his third day on the job.
    Maliki Crawford, one of the tallest and more coveted California cornerbacks for the class of 2023, on Friday received a scholarship offer from the new University of Washington, which he revealed on social media.

    The chances of the Huskies landing him, however, might be difficult for a couple of reasons.

    For one, Crawford from Pacifica High School in Oxnard, California, committed to UCLA in late July.

    Secondly, while thanking the UW for the offer, he added a telling and not real positive emoji to his message— a wet umbrella.

    With a 6-foot-4, 180-pound frame, overly physical and able to make all the stops and starts of a lockdown corner, Crawford has received nearly two-dozen offers now, including from most of the Pac-12.

    "I'm working on attacking in tight spaces," he said to a California recruiting analyst. "That's what coaches want to see."

    Whether or not the UW makes lasting inroads with this elite player, Crawford's recruitment marked the first assignment for new cornerbacks coach Julius "Juice" Brown, who was hired on Wednesday from Fresno State.

    Brown was considered an effective recruiter at his previous stop with DeBoer at the Mountain West school. 

    Crawford attended camps at Arizona State and Arizona last summer and committed to the Bruins a short time later.

    However, with schools such as Michigan, Michigan State, Miami and Florida State offering him, it appears his recruitment is far from finished. 

    Maliki Cassius Crawford is a tall cornerback recruit from the L.A. area.
