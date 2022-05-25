Huskies Offer Young Stockton Receiver with 1 Catch to His Name

Jaythn Long is a product of the recruiting system now in place.

Jaythn Long is a wide receiver with one high school catch to his name, yet four scholarship offers.

So how does this happen?

A gangly 5-foot-11, 160-pound sophomore from Lincoln High School in Stockton, California, Long represents the new breed of college football recruit.

These days, at least starting out, an aspiring prospect doesn't necessarily need varsity game film right away as much as he must hit the California camp circuit and get noticed by the talent scouts.

That's exactly what Long did this past spring — and his reward has been scholarship offers from California, UNLV, Utah and the University of Washington.

On Monday, the Huskies proposed future financial aid to this Class of 2024 member, making him roughly one of 180-190 players to receive an offer from Kalen DeBoer;s staff.

This past fall, Long showed up in a Lincoln box score for the first time in the Trojans' 10th game of 11 for a 7-4 team.

In a 56-6 playoff victory over Chavez, he caught a 3-yard pass during the one-sided matchup on Friday night, Nov. 5, at home.

While waiting for the Lincoln High upperclassmen to move on, Long next attended a Showcase national football camp in Stockton, a routes and coverage camp in San Francisco, Fresno State's camp in Fresno and a Shaq Thompson camp in Sacramento.

Thompson, of course, is a former UW linebacker, defensive back and running back who's been in the NFL for seven seasons with the Carolina Panthers and become one of the league's highest-paid players. They posed for a photo at American River College, site of Shaq's camp.

Long has UW and other football scholarship offers in hand as he prepares for his final two seasons of high school ball. It's nice to have options

Now all he has to do is keep going, catch some touchdown passes and choose a suitable college football program for him.

