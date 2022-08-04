Huskies Open Fall Camp with Lots of Energy, Few Tweaks

Kalen DeBoer's first University of Washington fall practice was scheduled to begin at 9:20 a.m.

At 9, when media members could first enter Husky Stadium, the players already were running through drills in a fast-pitched environment, chased by coaches keeping everyone focused.

"Wake up, let's go!" barked out co-defensive coordinator William Inge at 9:07, more out of enthusiasm than needing to remind anyone.

Defensive tackle Voi Tunuufi showed up with longer hair while UAB linebacker transfer Kris Moll took off his helmet to show that he is bald with a beard. Freshman defensive tackle Jayvon Parker looked lost when stretching began as an odd-man out until a coach came over. Offensive guard Myles Murao wore a knee brace on each leg.

Wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard went around to every player while they stretched out and wished them luck, as if they were going off to battle. As always, he was creative with his encouragement for his pass-catchers.

"You don't just have the ball in your hands, you have the game in your hands!" he called out.

Over the next two hours, the Huskies showed off an upgraded offensive line and a few lineup changes here and there to get everything started.

They unveiled their new running backs right off the bat, letting them take most of the snaps.

If there was a first-day standout, it was wide receiver Giles Jackson, who caught a half-dozen balls, including a wildly acrobatic grab with a defender draped all over him.

"It went clean," DeBoer concluded of the opening session.

If the Huskies were to play a game today, they would trot out the following No. 1 offensive line based on this first practice: left tackle Jaxson Kirkland, left guard Troy Fautanu, center Corey Luciano, right guard Henry Bainivalu and right tackle Roger Rosengarten.

The second unit, left to right, consisted of the following: left tackle Julius Buelow, left guard Nate Kalepo, center Matteo Mele, right guard Geirean Hatchett and right tackle Victor Curne.

Commenting on Kirkland's expanded body frame, where he's now listed at 6-foot-7 and 340 pounds, DeBoer said, "He's a big man and he's holding it well. He knows his body better than I do."

Virginia transfer Wayne Taulapapa looked quick and decisive with the football in his hands, and took more running-back snaps than anyone else. He was backed up by sophomore returnee Cam Davis, a new player in a sense since he's coming off an injury that kept him out of spring ball, and Nebraska transfer Will Nixon.

Junior running back Richard Newton was in uniform, but often wore a yellow injury vest and DeBoer said he would be restricted for another two weeks.

Nixon, whose father Jeff is the running-backs coach for the Carolina Panthers, is listed as both a running back and a receiver, but he'll line up in the backfield for the Huskies.

"He can catch the ball and has a diverse skill set," DeBoer said. "That's what we want in a running back."

The coach was asked about departed Texas running back Emeka Mega, who left the program in June and recently entered the transfer portal after a knee injury and surgery prevented him from practicing or playing for the Huskies.

"I wish him the best in trying to find the right fit and the right place," DeBoer said.

Defensively, the Huskies trotted out Bralen Trice and Jeremiah Martin as the No. 1 edge rushers, Tuli Letuligasenoa and Ulumoo Ale at defensive tackle, Alphonzo Tuputala and Cam Bright at the linebacker spots and a secondary of Mishael Powell and Jordan Perryman at the corners, Alex Cook and Asa Turner at the safeties and Dom Hampton at the Husky position.

A second unit had edge rusher Zion Tupuola-Fetui and linebacker Carson Bruener and defensive tackle Kuao Peihopa on it, all of whom were first-unit guys throughout the spring. It's competition.

Ale, who moved to defense from offensive guard, looked far more muscular than he's ever been. Once the Pac-12's second-heaviest player at 368, Ale was asked in the spring to drop to 330.

"He's not there yet, but he's lost 25-30 pounds," DeBoer said.

Interestingly enough, the Huskies at one point split up everyone, keeping ones and twos in the stadium and sending everyone else to the practice field, which seemed like a radical move.

DeBoer said practice went smoothly because most players knew the system now. He expects to settle on a starting quarterback midway through fall camp, giving that player two weeks to get ready for the opener.

Michael Penix Jr. and Dylan Morris were 1-2 when camp began. Penix threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Ja'Lynn Polk in tight coverage on the first day.

The coach said players such as Kirkland have stepped up and talked about how unhappy they were over last season's 4-8 disappointment and want to make amends. He said players are buying into the new program after being pushed hard in conditioning.

"I don't know why it can't happen this year," DeBoer concluded.

