August 20, 2021
Huskies' Peihopa Poised to Make Immediate D-Line Breakthrough, a Rarity

The only thing that has slowed the freshman from Hawaii has been minor injury.
Author:
Publish date:

Kuao Peihopa walked the sideline of the University of Washington practice field, alone in his thoughts and without helmet and pads, when someone startled him with a compliment.

Idled briefly by a foot injury and wearing a protective boot, the hulking freshman defensive tackle from Makakilo, Hawaii, looked up to see a graying man telling him how well he'd been playing and to get back soon.

"Yes sir," Peihopa said respectfully, unaware who the other person was.

Dick Baird, former Husky recruiting coordinator from the James era, stood before him, still the smooth-talker interacting with the advanced teenager possessing obvious football gifts, doing his best to encourage the talent out of him.

After watching just a few practices, Baird had readily determined that the 6-foot-3, 300-pound player was someone special. He liked his size, athletic ability and especially the kid's attitude.

"He's my guy," the former talent scout confided, expecting him to play right away.

If he can maintain his health this season, perhaps Peihopa can draw regular minutes as a true freshman and maybe even push a veteran for his starting job or at the very least make one of those veteran players feel uncomfortable.

This just doesn't happen often on the Husky defensive line, where an 18- or 19-year-old can come in and handle the exceedingly violent and physical nature of this side of the trenches.

Steve Emtman had to redshirt before he played. So did Vita Vea and Greg Gaines.

Only Scott Garnett and Danny Shelton showed themselves ready to go on the D-line from the moment they arrived on campus. 

Garnett started two games as a true freshman in 1980; Shelton opened the Apple Cup as a college rookie in 2011. 

Defensive tackle just might be the most demanding position on the field for those wanting to make immediate inroads without a waiting period. 

Kuao Peihopa stretches while next to Zion Tupuola-Fetui, who is recovering from an Achilles injury.

Peihopa, however, doesn't back down from anyone. He got in a nasty exchange with offensive guard Nate Kalepo in spring practice, swatting at him like an angry Grizzly bear. He turned up in the middle of another melee early in fall camp, tangling with multiple players. 

Listed at 320 when he arrived for spring ball, the Islander slimmed down following his introduction to the Husky football weight room. Still, he established himself as one of the strongest UW players with a 395-pound bench press, fourth best on the team. 

For all the recent talk about Husky recruiting misses, Peihopa is one of those players who appears to be far better than expected.

Just ask the old recruiting coordinator with the keen eye.

Football

