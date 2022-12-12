Huskies Receive Commit from SoCal JC Cornerback

Making a cornerback upgrade a recruiting priority, the University of Washington football team received a commitment from Thaddeus Dixon from Long Beach City College.

The 6-foot, 187-pound Dixon comes with two years of JC experience, collecting 42 tackles, 3 interceptions and 4 pass break-ups, and has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

He visited the UW this weekend, told the coaches he was coming on Sunday and made the public announcement on Monday morning.

Dixon is the fifth defensive back committed to Kalen DeBoer's staff, joining cornerback Curley "Lockdown' Reed from Lake Charles, Louisiana, safety Vincent Holmes from San Jacinto, California, cornerback LeRoy Bryant from Fairfield, California, and cornerback Diesel Gordon Arlington, Texas.

Dixon also drew recruiting interest from Fresno State, Hawaii and Connecticut and a host of smaller schools.

A Southern California native, he reportedly played for La Mirada and Paramount high schools before enrolling at Long Beach CC.

The Huskies also are pursuing Caleb Presley, an Oregon commit yet a Seattle native and could flip, plus JC cornerback Channing Canada from Texas' Trinity Valley College, where former Sonic Shawn Kemp briefly played basketball; and Wake Forest portal transfer Gavin Holmes.

