Huskies Receive Commitment From Kicking Big Foot
Ethan Moczulski hasn't kicked all that much on the college level, but whenever he has it's been wildly entertaining.
Following previous stops at Texas A&M and Illinois, this noted big foot will join the University of Washington football program after revealing on Friday that he is committed to the Huskies.
This is a guy who has made one field goal out of two attempts in his career -- he converted on a school-record 59-yarder against Central Michigan last season while later missing on a 55-yard attempt against Minnesota.
The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Moczulski, who hails from Spokane, Washington, presumably will be brought in to handle kickoff duties and provide a place-kicking successor to senior Grady Gross. It's unclear whether he'll be put on scholarship. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Four years ago in June, Jimmy Lake's staff offered this kid a scholarship, his second at the time, while Moczulski was at Mount Spokane High School, but he headed for the SEC.
Unfortunately for him, he's got backed up at each school by fairly accurate kickers.
After redshirting in 2022, Moczulski played behind A&M's Randy Bond, who made 26 of 35 field-goal tries, including five kicks of more than 50 yards.
Moczulski was left with a lone extra-point kick that season, making it against the University of Louisiana-Monroe in a 30-9 victory. He appeared in just two games for the Aggies, and kicked off three times.
Transferring to Illinois last season, he kicked off in all 13 games, but was stuck behind David Olano, who connected on 17 of 20 field-goal attempts.
Yet Moczulski became a part of Illini folklore when the coaching staff sent him out on the final play of the first half to try a 59-yard kick against Central Michigan. He sent it through the uprights with a lot of room to spare.
Six games later, Moczulski came in for another half-ending kick, only to miss from 55 against Minnesota.
The Huskies have taken great pains to upgrade their special teams for the coming season by hiring Chris Petrilli from Purdue as special teams director and Greg Froeich from Charlotte as assistant special teams coordinator.
Another kicker wouldn't hurt either.
