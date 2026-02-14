Examining Jayden Limar's Strengths and Limitations

Here we go again.

Since Kalen DeBoer and Jedd Fisch have run the University of Washington football program, the Huskies have pulled multiple running backs out of the transfer portal and had hit-and-miss success with them.

Previously, it's been Wayne Taulapapa from Virginia, Aaron Dumas from New Mexico, Dillon Johnson from Mississippi State, Daniyel Ngata from Arizona State, Will Nixon from Nebraska and Jonah Coleman from Arizona who were coaxed to Montlake.

Each more often than not was the No. 2 running back, or lower, at his previous stop.

Each came to the UW seeking greater opportunity and, with a few exceptions, it worked out that way. Johnson and Coleman became 1,000-yard rushers.

Jayden Limar squirts through the hole against Penn State. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The latest to arrive in pursuit of many more carries, yards and touchdowns is Jayden Limar from Oregon, who, unlike the others, has returned to his home state. He is said to have a decent burst and is a good blocker.

However, the problem in recruiting -- at both the high school and transfer portal levels -- is those who follow it, and cover it, treat it like some its some sort of powerful drug, that is only supposed to make them feel good.

They've just got to have it. Every new acquisition is flawless in their eyes, promising beyond words. Recruiting positivity becomes a hopeless addiction.

What they tend to ignore is everyone has their flaws and it's beyond wise to recognize both someone's pros and cons.

For instance, the 5-foot-11, 200-pound Limar seemed to get pigeon-holed with the Ducks for three seasons.

Why is that?

Jayden Limar runs a blocked punt into the end zone against James Madison. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He played in 32 games, but started just three.

He ran the ball all of 95 times for 442 yards and 4 touchdowns in his time in Eugene.

So rather than read and listen to people say how great Limar is, we wanted to see what the knock on him was that kept him primarily as Oregon's No. 3 back.

Randomly, we picked nfldraftbuzz.com, which, after listing his strengths, came up with the following drawbacks:

"He’s not physically imposing. Limar is small-framed and won’t be able to carry much more weight. He can sometimes be impatient, not allowing his blocks to set up, a nuance required for backs to last a decade-plus. Limar seems comfortable in traffic to the point where Limar doesn’t make the effort to create separation."

OK.

As a senior with those prior limited game snaps, Limar comes to the Huskies looking to show everyone from Autzen Stadium to Husky Stadium that he's worthy of more.

It might have been opportunity missed down south or maybe he was pegged accurately. The Ducks clearly weren't sold on using him as their workhorse.

That could happen at the UW, too, with Limar and the other candidates forced to divvy up the carries all season long, with no clear No. 1 back singled out.

Limar has the chance to show everyone different, that he can be a focal rusher, that his size is adequate and his patience is unwavering.

