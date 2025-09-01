Huskies Serve Up Game Balls to Long List of Recipients
Game balls were flying in every direction following the University of Washington's season-opening 38-21 win over Colorado State.
Offense. Defense. Administrative office.
On Monday, Husky coach Jedd Fisch revealed that post-victory game balls were awarded on his team to senior running back Jonah Coleman, sophomore quarterback Demond Williams Jr., sophomore running back Adam Mohammed, sophomore tight end Kade Eldridge, the entire starting offensive line, junior edge rusher Jacob Lane and senior safety Makell Esteen.
Oh yes, he also sent one to new UW president Robert Jones, who attended his first Husky football game since recently assuming his role as head of the school.
Coleman received his game ball after rushing 24 times for 177 yards and 2 touchdowns. Besides the ball, the runner from Stockton, California, was recognized on Monday as the co-Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week.
"That's pretty awesome for week one," Fisch said.
Williams from Chandler, Arizona, was honored with a game ball for directing the Huskies to victory for the first time with him as the quarterback starter, in his third time as the game-opening leader behind center.
Mohammed, Coleman's back-up from Glendale, Arizona, earned his ball by scoring his first touchdown on the college level -- a 1-yard run to give the UW a 14-7 lead in the second quarter.
Eldridge, who started the game as the second or blocking tight end, is a USC transfer and hails from Lynden, Washington, likewise scored his first college TD, also a 1-yard run that came in the third quarter to give the Huskies a 21-14 lead.
With the Huskies rushing for 283 yards, each member of the offensive line in Carver Willis from Durango, Colorado, John Mills from San Francisco, Landen Hatchett and Geirean Hatchett from Ferndale, Washington, and Drew Azzopardi from Pacifica, California, received game balls.
Lane, from Puyallup, Washington, was honored with a ball for starting his first Husky game and coming up with 5 tackles, including 2 tackles for loss.
Esteen, from Hawthorne, California, had a third-quarter interception, the fourth of his career, that helped his team maintain a 28-21 lead.
Jones became the 34th UW president when he began working on August 1, coming to Montlake after serving as the Illinois chancellor.
