Battle of the Bandes: Prized Defensive Tackle Will Be a Front Man Soon Enough

Jacob Bandes hails from the hard-working town of Pittsburg, which is in California not Pennsylvania, and it's no typo.

At one time, these sister cities shared a common interest in steel-making and coal production, giving them a lasting connection. The much smaller western outpost, a waterfront community situated northeast of San Francisco and Oakland, was named for the Pennsylvania metropolis.

Without the "h."

It's not surprising then that Bandes, a widely acclaimed University of Washington defensive tackle, resembles a hard-hat, lunch pail-carrying factory guy whenever he steps on the football field.

The scouting report on him says he is powerful and quick. Plays with extreme effort and intensity. Runs on a high motor at all times.

"I've had to prove myself," Bandes said.

A 6-foot-2, 317-pound redshirt freshman, he waits only for seniors Levi Onwuzurike and Josiah Bronson, one an All-American candidate and the other a sixth-year player, to graduate from the front wall.

Then he'll mix it up with highly regarded sophomores Tuli Letuligasenoa and Taki Taimani for extended playing time.

For now, Bandes has been on the field only in the 2019 opener against Eastern Washington and in the season-ending Las Vegas Bowl against Boise State, preserving his four years of eligibility.

Rated as high as the nation's No. 3 defensive-tackle recruit, Bandes came to Washington after choosing the Huskies over then-national champion Clemson and nearby California.

Asked about being recruited by the SEC, which included another offer from Florida, Bandes didn't shy from the significance of that.

"It's really hard for a West Coast kid to get a lot of SEC offers from like a really far away conference school," he said at the time. "It doesn't appear that much unless you're a really good player. I'm not saying I'm good, but you have to be really good to get those offers."

On a bright sunny day in the Bay Area, Bandes in 2018 announced his college commitment two hours before the first game of his senior season in a courtyard at Pittsburg High School. Of course, he played for the Pittsburg Pirates.

He read from his phone while his teammates crowded around him for his big announcement, with one of the guys slapping a UW hat on the big lineman's head when he revealed his choice. Bedlam ensued as everyone celebrated with him (see Twitter video here). Unfortunately, the Pirates lost that night.

Bandes, who was a 4-star recruit, comes from the same California town that sent tight end Darrell Daniels to the UW and the NFL, though Daniels played for rival Freedom High School.

His Pittsburg High, however, was responsible for a standout running back in John Henry Johnson, who left town in the 1940s to play his college ball for St. Mary's and Arizona State.

Johnson later turned up with the San Francisco 49ers and played alongside former UW great Hugh McElhenny, fellow back Joe Perry and quarterback Y.A. Tittle in what was called "the million-dollar backfield."

Bandes only wants to terrorize opposing backfields and devalue them. He should get a chance to show what he can do whenever the pandemic permits college football to resume.

He came to Washington after noting how players such as Danny Shelton, Vita Vea and Greg Gaines flourished there as fellow defensive lineman. Lunch pail guys, just like him.

SUMMARY: Bandes was the highest-rated Huskies D-line recruit nationally since Donny Mateaki in 2002, no small accomplishment considering the above names.

GRADE (1 to 5): Recruiting analysts pegged Bandes to play right away, but the Huskies chose to bring him along slowly. Wonder how he felt about that? He gets a 3.5, all based on his hype coming in. He'll get to show it off soon enough.

