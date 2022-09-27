Skip to main content

Don't Change the Channel, It's a Free Look at 'Showtime'

The Huskies sent the true freshman edge rusher into the Stanford game real early.
This University of Washington football team continues to be full of surprises. Again, it's not all on offense.

In Saturday night's game against Stanford, the Huskies sent true freshman edge rusher Lance "Showtime" Holtzclaw onto the field for the game's third scrimmage play, with the Cardinal looking at a third-and-eight situation.

It was Bralen Trice and Holtzclaw replacing starters Zion Tupuola-Fetui and Jeremiah Martin and entrusted with bringing the passing-down pressure, which they did, with Trice picking up the first of eight Husky sacks in the 40-22 victory.

Some people still weren't exactly sure who this slender yet speedy No. 41 was at the time, with the player known as "Showtime" not readily showing up on the lineup cards.

Husky co-offensive coordinator Chuck Morrell said a redshirt season is still a possibility for the young player from Mesa, Arizona — who can play four games without losing any eligibility — but it's not a given.  

"Obviously, he's coming along really quickly for us right now," Morrell said. "I think he's going to be a fantastic player for us. He's got a big learning curve yet. He's got a lot of things he's got to learn."

Still, the 6-foot-3, 217-pound Holtzclaw has been given an opportunity to share in the UW momentum, to get an early taste of big-time college football, first appearing on special teams in the previous game, a 39-28 victory over Michigan State.

He was excited enough to post about his experience on social media, writing, "Dawg D was rolling!!! Party still popping at stadium and I got to step on the dance floor with them this time."

Following his scrimmage play against Stanford, Holtzclaw stayed on the field for the ensuing punt and came crashing through trying to block it.

All of this before he attended his first class at the UW on Tuesday.

"He's active, he's bought in, he's one of the most energetic freshmen we have on the squad," Morrell said. "He's a sponge soaking up information every day."

With edge rusher one of the most competitive positions on the Husky roster and full of veteran players, it's telling that this coaching staff is thinking ahead and getting this promising first-year player on the field as a reward for his progress. And, no, it's not just for show. Or Showtime.

"Obviously we d love to have opportunity to redshirt him, but also think he's developing at a pace right now, that if we needed to play him on a more regular basis, we could," Morrell said.

Holtzclaw is one of six true freshmen who have played in games for the Huskies this season, joined by cornerback Jaivion Green, safety Tristan Dunn, wide receiver Denzel Boston, defensive tackle Jayvon Parker and punter Grady Gross. 

Asked if he calls his young protege by his nickname, Morrell laughed and said no. There needs to be some formality between coach and player.

"I don't call him Showtime," the veteran coach said. "Hopefully it's a moniker that hopefully it sticks for him. He's a great kid. We're really excited to have him here."

