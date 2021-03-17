Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketballSI.com
Huskies Sift Through Transfer Portal Again, Add Oklahoma Corner

Brendan Radley-Hiles leaves Sooners, becomes fourth new veteran addition for Washington.
Same Book, new chapter.

Now turn to the page that begins with Brendan "Bookie" Radley-Hiles coming to Seattle.

Radley-Hiles, a 32-game starter at cornerback for Oklahoma, announced on Tuesday night with that clever little intro that he will join the University of Washington as a grad transfer to finish his career.

A former 5-star recruit from Inglewood, California, the team's newest acronym, BRH, is significant pick-up to replace NFL-bound corners Elijah Molden and Keith Taylor.

The 5-foot-9 Radley-Hiles becomes the fourth player to transfer to the UW this offseason, joining Texas Tech wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk, Texas A&M edge rusher Jeremiah Martin and Colorado State quarterback Patrick O'Brien. 

The newest guy, who tweeted out a copy of his OU diploma, has two seasons of eligibility remaining if he chooses.

BRH entered the transfer portal on Feb. 2, much to the dismay of Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley, who hoped to change the player's mind, praising him for his leadership. 

"He's been a huge part of just kind of our culture and helping younger players," Riley told OU Daily. "He's done a great job of being involved with recruits and hosting guys on campus. He's been a great student and a great ambassador for our program. And so, if we can get the same amount of contributions out of all our players that we have [from] him, we're going to get much better in a hurry."

Radley Hiles accumulated 115 tackles, 9 for loss, and intercepted 3 passes for Oklahoma.

It will be interesting to see what Radley-Hiles does for a jersey number at Washington. He wore No. 44 for the Sooners. He tweeted out a purple shirt bearing that digit. However, the Huskies retired it long ago, honoring the late Roland Kirkby, a two-back from the McElhenny era.

The UW hasn't had an Oklahoma transfer since defensive tackle Tyrone Rodgers, another Los Angeles-area player, joined the program in 1989, redshirted, started two seasons and shared in the 1991 national championship run.

