Huskies Still Ranked No. 1 in Pac-12 — In Producing Pros

The University of Washington football team's national championship ambitions disappeared once the horn sounded on last Saturday's season-opening 13-7 defeat to Montana.

You simply can't win the FBS title with an FCS blemish on your docket.

Yet not all was lost last week in terms of high regard for the Huskies.

They're still No. 1 — in having the most Pac-12 players on NFL rosters, active, practice or injured.

As of Tuesday, the UW topped all conference schools with 27 players earning active roster spots, 41 overall.

With former players such as Budda Baker, Shaq Thompson, Taylor Rapp, Myles Gaskin and Kaleb McGary filling prominent roles across the pro football loop, the Huskies can promote themselves as a school that gets you ready and puts you in the NFL.

Stanford and UCLA are the next closest pro producers, each with 25 NFL players. The Cardinal have 31 players overall, the Bruins with 30.

Compiled by the Pac-12, the league has 189 players on active rosters, 272 in all capacities, including the NFL's reigning MVP in quarterback Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers (California) and NFL Rookie of the Year in quarterback Justin Herbert of the San Diego Chargers (Oregon).

Pac-12 NFL Players

(Active, injured and reserve list players in parentheses)

1. Washington, 27 (41)

2. tie, Stanford, 25 (31)

2. tie, UCLA, 25 (30)

4. USC, 20 (30)

5. Utah, 19 (26)

6. Oregon, 18 (26)

7. California, 15 (22)

8. tie, Colorado, 11 (18)

8. tie, Oregon State, 11 (18)

10. tie, Arizona State, 7 (12)

10. tie, Arizona, 7 (10)

12. Washington State, 4 (8)

