Huskies Supply Another Player to North Carolina in Peyton Waters
The cost of entertaining Bill Belichick in Montlake this past season wasn't going to be cheap. After all, everyone was constantly reminded that a coaching legend was in their midst. For that privilege, the University of Washington program so far has had to part with three players, a defensive coordinator and countless sweatshirts and hats.
The latest contribution to the North Carolina football cause headed up by Belichick is former UW safety Peyton Waters, who revealed on Monday he will join the Tar Heels, according to several outlets, following one-time Husky linebacker Khmori House and wide receiver Jason Robinson Jr. to Chapel Hill. All are coming off either their freshman or redshirt freshman seasons.
The 6-foot-1, 182-pound Waters from Northridge, California, appeared in all 13 games as a reserve for the UW, including the Sun Bowl against Louisville. He finished with 5 tackles.
He entered the transfer portal eight days after the New Year's Eve game in El Paso, Texas.
Waters initially signed with Kalen DeBoer's UW staff, entered the transfer portal once DeBoer was hired away by Alabama and withdrew from the portal and joined Jedd Fisch's coaches when they took over the Huskies
A one-time 4-star recruit, he was considered a promising UW player for the future, especially after becoming one of six true freshmen who didn't redshirt for Fisch's staff.
Waters, of course, worked closely with defensive coordinator Steve Belichick, who still hasn't been formally introduced by North Carolina as its DC, though each Husky defection to the ACC team would seem to confirm his impending position.
The Tar Heels and California have pulled commitments or signed the most UW players during this transfer portal window, each landing three.
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington