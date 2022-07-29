Huskies Talk About Being Better, Reinstatement and Baby on the Way

The University of Washington football contingent brought a low-key vibe to Pac-12 Media Day in Los Angeles, with maybe safety Alex Cook's TV reveal that he has a new son on the way the breaking news.

Otherwise, when asked the question that everyone's been asking, for a reaction to USC and UCLA jumping ship in two years for the Big Ten, Husky coach Kalen DeBoer barely batted an eye over the development. He said possibly one recruit brought it up.

"In today's world, you expect the unexpected," DeBoer said. "Everyone's a little surprised, right, but you know and expect things are going to change. We take it in stride. We're in a great spot at the U-Dub and part of a conference that has a lot going for it."

As one of four new football coaches for the Pac-12, DeBoer spoke about great progress being made for installing new systems and establishing a cohesive culture.

He's six days from welcoming his players into fall camp and 37 days from sending his team out to open the season against Kent State at Husky Stadium. He feels confident and eager to get started.

"I think we're certainly a team that 's a lot stronger, faster and leaner," the coach said. "There are things in the development of the current roster where we've brought in a few players that I think will be difference-makers."

Pressed about the Husky quarterback situation, DeBoer said he still entertains a three-player competition heading into fall camp, but hopes to choose the starter following a second fall scrimmage.

"Michael Penix comes to us from Indiana, where I coached him for a year," DeBoer said. "Systematically, he understands what we do. That was an easy transition for him in spring ball. Dylan, he's taken a lot of snaps in a Husky uniform. It's cool hearing guys on the team say how much they see Dylan's improvement from last year to now. We've got an up-and- comer in Sam Huard."

DeBoer made the rounds in L.A. accompanied by two-time, All-Pac-12 offensive tackle Jaxson Kirkland and a former Rose Bowl starter and converted wide receiver in Cook, both sixth-year seniors.

Kirkland spoke about becoming emotional when he was notified his eligibility was being restored to enable him to play again at the UW. The hold-up apparently was over training costs covered elsewhere.

"It was one of the toughest things I had to go through," Kirkland said. "Now I feel like I can do anything and accomplish anything with this team. I literally burst out in tears."

Pac-12 Networks also showed family footage obtained from Cook of him and his girlfriend celebrating the impending December birth of their child, a son to be named Asa. Naturally, fellow Husky safety Asa Turner will serve as the boy's godfather. Yogi Roth of Pac-12 Networks presented the defensive back with baby clothes emblazoned with league logos.

"Me and my girlfriend are going to be great parents," Cook said.

