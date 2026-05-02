Huskies' Top 5 Players in Spring Football

Over 15 spring football practices, involving 80-plus University of Washington players, defensive tackle Elinneus Davis might have been the best one.

Two years ago, the 6-foot-3, 312-pound junior from Moorhead, Minnesota, came out of spring ball ready to play in regular-season games for the first time. A year ago, Davis was able to start for the first time. Now he seems poised to dominate.

No fewer than three times this spring did Davis blow past people trying to block him using his strength and speed to totally smother if not swallow a helpless Husky running back.

"I think his twitchiness, like his short-area quickness, he's starting to see the blocks a little bit quicker," UW defensive-line coach Jason Kaufusi said. "If it's a play-action, he's starting to see the blocks a little bit quicker. ... He's starting to put all of the pieces together to take off to, get going."

Davis was the guy who broke through and dropped speedster Quaid Carr for a 3-yard loss early in the spring, moving way too fast for a guy his size.

He threw down Carr for a 1-yard loss in such a physical and forceful manner, the running back jumped to his feet to protest.

He dropped freshman Brian Bonner Jr. for a 2-yard loss, welcoming the newcomer to Husky football.

In what might have been his most imposing play of the spring, Davis tracked down Carr on a screen pass and dropped him for a 5-yard loss.

The following round out our top five Husky football players of the spring.

JACOB MANU

Jacob Manu (9) has returned to form that made him the Pac-12's leading tackerl in 2023. | Dave Sizer photo

A year ago, the 5-foot-9, 222-pound linebacker was just a spring spectator, recovering from a knee injury suffered at Arizona. Manu played in five UW games last season and admitted he wasn't totally recovered when he did. He's healthy now.

If there was a player close to Davis in terms of his recently completed month-long production, it was this guy. Manu was impressive in running sideline to sideline to make the stop, showing off his form that made him the Pac-12's leading tackler with 116 three years ago.

"The guy I've seen play this spring is the guy I saw in 2023 play," said UW linebackers coach Brian Odom, who was then employed by USC.

RASHID WILLIAMS

Rashid Williams after scoring in the Spring Game. | Dave Sizer photo

This 6-foot-1, 200-pound junior missed all of last season except for the opener and one play of the second game with collarbone and hand injuries.

Admittedly, Williams looked a little rusty earlier this spring, such as in the practice held at the Seahawks' VMAC facility in which he dropped three passes.

However, that was only a momentary blip for a guy who could replace Denzel Boston as the go-to receiver this coming season even with Dezmen Roebuck in the lineup.

Finishing off the spring, Williams made a couple of sensational one-handed grabs and then produced a 43-yard touchdown catch in the Spring Game by running past the secondary.

JOHN MILLS

John Mills encourages walk-on running back Beck Walker after a 31-yard run. | Dave Sizer phot

Mills showed up as fit as he's ever been as a Husky football player, packing a taunt 6-foot-6, 335-pound frame as a sophomore offensive guard.

Not only did he move well, he took on a team leadership role that had him running up to players to celebrate big plays, such as walk-on Beck Walker's 31-yard scamper, which was the longest of the spring game.

Mills also showed off rougher side, willing to engage at times in some post-play shoving, such as with freshman edge rusher Ramzak Fruean, until he had the very last word.

XE'REE ALEXANDER

Xe'ree Alexander turned in an MVP performance at the LA Bowl. | Dave Sizer photo

Alexander just won't go away in the face of some serious linebacker competition where others might feel compelled to concede to the talented Zaydrius Rainey-Sale and Manu.

Emerging from his LA Bowl Defensive MVP performance, in which he came off the bench to have an unparalled day, he showed up for spring ball carrying a bigger 6-foot-2, 240-pound frame and losing none of his nimbleness.

Alexander pulled more snaps than any other linebacker over the past month. Similar to Manu, he covered a lot of ground in an overly aggressive manner, which is one reason the coaching staff is so high on the defense entering the fall.