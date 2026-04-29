UW LBs Know What Everyone Else Knows -- They're An Elite Group

After Tuesday's University of Washington spring practice ended, it was the linebackers' turn to meet with the media and three of them were brought over.

Good-naturedly, they jostled for position to see who could speak first and Jacob Manu won that battle.

It won't be the last time these guys compete with each other for something tangible in what could be the most talented group of linebackers ever brought together in Montlake all at once.

When everyone's healthy, Xe'ree Alexander, Zaydrius Rainey-Sale, Buddah Al-Uqdah and Manu each have been starters at the college level, each is a proven playmaker and each one appears to have an NFL future.

"Especially when Buddah comes back, we're going to be better and more deep than anyone in college football," Rainey-Sale said of the 5-foot-10, 236-pound junior who's recovering from knee surgery and is expected back in the fall.

Said Husky linebacker coach Brian Odom, "I've got a room full of pro players or pro-possibility players. It's well documented. They've played like it this spring."

What's different in a year's time is Manu and Rainey-Sale are far removed from their own knee surgeries that kept them sidelined all last spring and into the season. They're fully healthy, which wasn't always the case last season.

"I feel coming back, that was just kind of like me getting used to it again," said the 5-foot-9, 222-pound Manu, who led the Pac-12 in tackles in 2023 with 116. "It still wasn't like fully healed all the way, but this year I feel 100 percent."

For that matter, Rainey-Sale and Alexander each weigh 240 pounds now, up 15 and 20 pounds, respectively, so the potential physical prowess of this group is off the charts.

Xe'ree Alexander has run with the No. 1 defense all spring. | Dave Sizer photo

On Tuesday, the Huskies held their 13th and final regular practice session, which will be followed by a walk-through session on Thursday and the Spring Game on Friday.

Ironically, while the defense has held the upper hand for much of the spring, redshirt freshman running back Quaid Carr showed off his dazzling speed on the very first play of the 11-on-11 competition, caught everyone slightly out of position -- including those linebackers -- and broke off a 65-yard touchdown run.

After that, the defense regrouped and played steady throughout the remainder of the 150-minute workout.

Freshman safety Gavin Day came up with an interception, edge rusher Devin Hyde got a touch sack on Demond Wiliams Jr., safety Alex McLaughlin had a fumble recovery and freshman edge rusher Ramzak Fruean fiercely collided with Carr at the line of scrimmage before letting him go.

Of the linebackers, all except Al-Uqdah should be ready to play in the Spring Game, with Rainey-Sale expecting to be fully involved after recently practicing with some limitations.

"I feel like it helps us a lot," Rainey-Sale said of the stacked linebacker talent. "We can all be fresh and have a good rotation."

Zaydrius Rainey-Sale clutches a football at spring practice. | Dave Sizer photo

Alexander hasn't lost step since he was named LA Bowl Defensive Player of the Game against Boise State in December.

He's played as well as anyone this spring and still understands he might have to share when starting assignments and minutes are doled out in the fall.

"I don't think I'll really care that much," Alexander said of starting and playing time. "We're all really great players. We all can get to the next level. I think it's up to the coaches. It's not up to me. I don't care. We're all going to be on the field."

