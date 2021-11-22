Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    Player(s)
    Luke Wattenberg, Dylan Morris

    Huskies Twice Ran Into a Cold Snap in Colorado

    Bob Gregory explained the pair of bobbles that proved costly for the UW.
    Here's how disaster unfolded for the University of Washington football team in Colorado on Saturday afternoon.

    On first-and-goal from the 3 on the Huskies' opening offensive possession, quarterback Dylan Morris called the signals directly behind center, with H-back Jack Westover lined up behind him. 

    Tailback Cameron Davis started out in a stance wide to the right, behind extra blocker Cory Luciano, and then went in motion.

    The call was sweep left for the UW.

    Only Morris stepped away without the football and it began to bounce around like a pinball before Colorado's Jack Lamb collected it and raced 88 yards untouched for a touchdown.

    Up in the broadcast booth, Roxy Bernstein of the Pac-12 Networks, calling the game with former UW All-American offensive tackle Lincoln Kennedy, suggested it might have been a trick play, but that was inaccurate. 

    "It was just going to be a sweep play, that was it," UW interim coach Bob Gregory said. "It was just a bad exchange. Fourteen-point swing."

    In the third quarter, the UW mishandled a snap again, with Colorado recovering at the Husky 12 and picking up a field goal to take the lead for good at 13-10. This time, sixth-year center Luke Wattenberg snapped the ball off target to Morris in shotgun formation. 

    Gregory felt the need to defend Wattenberg some when the line of media questioning settled on the lineman.

    "Luke is one of our stalwart veterans," the interim coach said. "He's an awesome kid. He's a really good kid. He's going to play in the NFL. We had a couple of bad exchanges. It seems like that's the way it's gone a little bit this year on offense."

    The ball bounces free from the Huskies before Jack Lamb runs it 88 yards to score for Colorado.
