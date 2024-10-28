Huskies Unable to Keep Durfee on His Toes -- Both of Them
One reason the University of Washington football team hasn't been able to go toe to toe with Big Ten opposition of late is because of the injured toes of Zach Durfee.
Not just one toe, but both of them.
It was mind-boggling if not exhausting to hear Husky coach Jedd Fisch on Monday describe the ongoing health complications for the junior edge rusher, who's one of the team's better players but has missed three of the past five games, appeared in a limited role otherwise and remains questionable for Saturday's game against USC.
"He was fighting the left toe, then the right, then the left toe got better and the right toe didn't, and we had to settle down the right toe," the coach recounted of trying to get Durfee ready to play against Indiana. "We thought we were in a good spot and the left toe got aggravated."
In layman's terms, the 6-foot-5, 256-pound Durfee is dealing with a double dose of turf toe, which is a ligament sprain when the toe gets bent over and it affects range of motion -- or basically the player's ability to move.
Before this past Saturday's 31-17 loss at Indiana, Durfee put on his uniform and went out for a test run with his feet 90 minutes before kickoff and one of his toes didn't pass.
"This game, we thought both toes were OK," Fisch said. "We had him taped up and suited up and he went to work out and couldn't explode off his right foot."
With Durfee ruled out against the Hoosiers, the UW basically was down three would-be starters from early in the season, with junior defensive tackle Jayvon Parker out for the year with an Achilles tendon rupture and senior safety and Sacramento State transfer Cam Broussard sidelined with a foot injury that kept him out of the Indiana game, and the latter has not been cleared to return.
Starting Husky defensive tackle Sebastian Valdez, the Montana State transfer, left the Indiana game near the end with what Fisch called a stinger, or a neck nerve injury, but the 6-foot-4, 305-pound senior is expected to be ready to play against the Trojans.
Also, junior offensive tackle Max McCree, a four-game starter who likewise missed the Indiana game with a dislocated thumb, is still a ways away from returning, Fisch said.
Durfee's status remains unclear. On Monday, he was off visiting a foot specialist for further guidance as his absence continues. Of all of the injuries surrounding the Huskies this season, his might be the most impactful.
"It's unfortunate as we all know he'd be very helpful in setting the edge [with] his toughness and strength," Fisch said of the talented UW defender. "He's only played in two and a half games this year so we'll have to see what that looks like in getting another year."
Durfee actually has entered five games for the Huskies, starting three, but his total number of plays might be low enough for him to get this season back, giving him two more to play.
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington