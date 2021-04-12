Huskies Unwrap Bookie, Put Him with No. 1 Defense for the First Time

The former Oklahoma defensive back comes up with a couple of big plays right away.

Well into Monday morning's workout, a University of Washington football coach bellowed out to the assembled gathering of 100-plus players, suggesting how they should tackle with this non-contact reminder: "Wrap tempo. All Day. Wrap, wrap, wrap."

It might have been nothing more than coincidence, but shortly thereafter defensive back Bernard "Bookie" Radley-Hiles took the field with the No. 1 Husky defense for the first time since transferring in from Oklahoma, where he was a three-year starter.

It was unwrap, unwrap, unwrap.

Radley-Hiles lined up at nickelback, doing his best Elijah Molden impression.

Everyone knew he was out there, especially the UW quarterbacks.

Almost immediately, the portal newcomer slipped in front of a Dylan Morris pass intended for Terrell Bynum and stole it, drawing a roar from his defensive teammates and immediate hand slaps from junior defensive tackle Taki Taimani.

Not long after that, Radley-Hiles lined up across from a receiver on the right side of the line of scrimmage, but it was all a clever ploy. On the snap, he made a swift beeline for the quarterback and forced freshman Sam Huard to seize up and hurriedly throw the ball away.

Welcome to Montlake, rookie.

Similar to outside linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui, this defensive playmaker from the Big 12 likely will answer to an acronym from here on out — BRH.

Or just Bookie.

Place your bets, everyone.

Bookie Radley-Hiles waits for the snap. UW Athletics

It's clear that he brings a rock star presence to the Husky practice field, and not just because of his stylish appearance, which includes a flowing beard and long braid coming out of his helmet.

He wears his jersey halfway tucked up, either exposing a bare midriff or a gray T-shirt, which is a sign of football coolness.

On Monday, he also was practically the only one running around in shorts while most players wore football pants, another indication he's his own man, if not willing to brave the A.M. chill.

People tend to gravitate to Radley-Hiles on the sideline. Everybody wants to slap his hands, chat him up. Edefuan Ulofoshio, the UW's second-team All-Pac-12 inside linebacker, even brought him a cup of water.

Then there was the trainer who gave the guy in the No. 4 jersey a deep neck massage as he awaited his next drill.

That's Husky football, right there.

While spring practice is all about changing up lineups and experimenting with different players here and there, this human Sooner Schooner likely will begin to solidify his position with his new team.

He was forced to go through a week's worth of practice mostly watching the scrimmage snaps and getting acclimated to how Jimmy Lake's team does things, which was a form of newcomer initiation.

At least for Monday's fourth practice of the 15 scheduled, Radley-Hiles more often lined up close to the line, manning the slot corner position, the one that Molden excelled in.

Flanked outside of him at the cornerback positions were Trent McDuffie and Kyler Gordon, both juniors and the returning starters.

At the safeties behind him were juniors Asa Turner and Dominique Hampton, also juniors with Turner a returning starter and joining the No. 1 defense for the first time this spring.

The Huskies won't engage in full-contact hitting until later in the week.

Then BRH, a noted physical player, can really introduce himself to everyone.

