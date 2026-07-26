Huskies Weren't Always Sold On McLaughlin And Here's Why

Most assistant coaches sugarcoat things when asked about their position players, and those on Jedd Fisch's University of Washington football staff are no exception.

They go out of their way to present a positive image rather than enter into critical analysis publicly of why a guy is dropping too many passes or missing too many blocks.

They don't want to be seen as overly negative in the media or disloyal to their guys, which keeps things uncomplicated.

However, former UW offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb used to tell it like it is and it worked for him without repercussions.

To a lesser degree, current Husky safeties coach Taylor Mays will let a rather candid assessment slip out, too, such as his first impression of now senior safety Alex McLaughlin.

"When Alex first got here, I didn't think he could play," Mays said in a weekend UW video spot.

Ouch.

From walk-on to one of the Big Ten's top safeties. Alex McLaughlin.



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Yet Mays misread McLaughlin. And so did Fisch.

"Alex is a great recruiting miss by me," Fisch said, referring to his time coaching at Arizona. "We went to his high school and sat down with his mom and him, and I told him we'd give him a walk-on spot. He said I'm going to prove you wrong."

Addressing what was a preferred walk-on offer that he passed on, McLaughlin said, "I bet on myself."

It still took all of 2025 spring football for the 6-foot-2, 204-pound McLaughlin to fully convince his Husky coaches he was more than an All-Big Sky player from Northern Arizona, which they thought might be his football ceiling.

Back then, Mays seemed to intimate that the Arizona native was a little limited at safety, comfortable in playing close to the line but not so much in a centerfielder role. Physical, but not so much athletic. A strong safety, but not free.

After learning the nuances of Ryan Walters' defense, the defensive back showed them he could be reliable playmaker. He proved to be far more instinctual than first envisioned.

Alex McLaughlin (12) gets an earful from a Purdue player. | Dave Sizer photo

"It feels great to know I got to this level, but I want to succeed even more," McLaughlin said near the spring football.

McLaughlin initially might have been a little hesitant because he was immersed in learning Ryan Walters' Big Ten defense.

He ran with the second-team Husky secondary throughout April and into May, playing behind fellow safety transfer CJ Christian from Florida International, before making his move in fall camp 12 months ago.

Once the games began, everything changed for McLaughlin.

He proved to be a fearless, aggressive player. He came up with 13 tackles against a No. 1-ranked Ohio State team, 12 more against No. 23 Illinois. He finished with a team-best 94 tackles for the season, 24 more than the next guy, linebacker Xe'ree Alexander.

Alex McLaughlin celebrates his Spring Game interception. | Skylar Lin Visuals

McLaughlin showed himself to be highly opportunistic, as well, scoring twice on defense by returning an interception 47yards to the end zone against Washington State and a fumble 59 yards for six points against UCLA.

Indeed, he could play.

Start, tackle, cover, score, All-Big Ten honorable-mention honors.

Mays, and Fisch, now stand corrected.

"He just worked his way into being an excellent player," Mays said.