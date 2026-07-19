Where UW Likely Will Finish Up In Recruiting Rankings

Over the weekend, edge rusher Jag Ioane from Spanish Fork, Utah, chose BYU over Washington and a host of other schools, becoming the last big name to come off the board for the Huskies.

While another commitment is always possible, Jedd Fisch's recruiters likely have run the course in putting together this Class of 2027, which means people can start spouting the various recruiting rankings as if they mean something.

In that case, the Huskies stand No. 20 in the most recent Rivals poll, 22 in the ESPN rankings and No. 23 for 247Sports.

Considering a 5-star recruit or two is needed for someone to really elevate in these rankings, Fisch's team, which has none, likely is right where it belongs.

Updated Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings after the latest 2027 Rivals300 release📈📉



Top 25: https://t.co/ZoLETMbmdT pic.twitter.com/URsEUrvxRc — Rivals (@Rivals) July 13, 2026

The Huskies took a final jump up the various polls after receiving a recent commitment from cornerback Censere Gaylord, a 4-star recruit from Florida's IMG Academy and originally California who chose the UW over Georgia and Georgia Tech.

The latest Rivals poll is as follows: 1) Texas A&M; 2) Notre Dame; 3) Miami; 4) Oregon: 5) Texas; 6) Ohio State; 7) Oklahoma; 8) Florida; 9) Texas Tech; 10) LSU; 11) Michigan; 12) Auburn; 13) USC; 14) Georgia; 15) Clemson; 16) Ole Miss; 17) UCLA; 18) Nebraska; 19) Virginia Tech; 20) Washington; 21) Penn State; 22) Kentucky; 23) California; 24) South Carolina; 25) Georgia Tech.

247Sports Top 25 Team Recruiting Rankings 🔥🤯 pic.twitter.com/OX4y9GCuvw — 247Sports (@247Sports) July 14, 2026

Similar to the UW, Michigan, Auburn, Clemson, Ole Miss, UCLA and Virginia Tech don't have any 5-star recruits either.

Depending on which recruiting service you subscribe to, and these sites are all extremely subjective in their process, the Huskies have anywhere from 8 to a dozen 4-star players among their 24 oral commitments.

The unusual theme for this recruiting class is the perponderance of Arizona commitments, now sitting at six. Further broken down, the UW has eight players from California, five from Washington and one each from Texas, Colorado, New Jersey, Florida and Idaho.

In putting labels on players, the analysts can't do much more than look at film like everyone else and make random decisions. Yet a pet peeve is if they were really good at judging talent, these guys would be college recruiting coordinators and coaches. It pays better.

So the Huskies will top out at No. 20, which Fisch's staff should find fairly satisfying and trumpet whenever it can. This is right in the ballpark in continuing to push the program forward.