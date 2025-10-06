Inside The Huskies

Huskies Will Have To Get Up Early To Beat Michigan This Time

Kickoff has been set for the October 18 game at the Big House.

Dan Raley

Huskies defensive lineman Logan Sagapolu (97) celebrates a fumble recovery against Michigan in 2024.
Huskies defensive lineman Logan Sagapolu (97) celebrates a fumble recovery against Michigan in 2024. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Note to the University of Washington football team: you'll have to get up awful early to try to beat the 15th-ranked Michigan Wolverines in the Big House.

Opening kickoff for the October 18 game at what's formally known as Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor has been set for 9 a.m. PT, which is noon on site, with FOX televising the nearly crack-of-dawn encounter.

Start times for the Huskies (4-1 overall, 1-1 Big Ten) have been all over the map this season.

The first two games at home against Colorado State and UC Davis began at 8 p.m., the Apple Cup at Washington State turned to a more manageable 4:30 opening, followed by a 12:30 p.m. PT kickoffs for Ohio State at home and Maryland on the road.

At Michigan, the Huskies will start their pregame preparations in the dark to be ready for what usually is a difficult endeavor in the nation's largest capacity football stadium, which seats 107,601.

The UW is 6-9 in the overall series with the Wolverines and 1-4 in Ann Arbor.

With future Lt. Governor Johnny Cherberg as coach, the Huskies first played at Michigan in 1953 and it did not go well at all -- they got crushed 50-0.

Sixteen years later, the UW paid its second visit to Ann Arbor and lost 45-7 to the 20th-rated Wolverines. At least Jim Owens' team put a touchdown on the board.

Huskies running back Richard Newton (6) high steps his way to a rushing gain in the 2021 Michigan game in Ann Arbor.
Huskies running back Richard Newton (6) high steps his way to a rushing gain in the 2021 Michigan game in Ann Arbor. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

That trip -- and football season -- was unusual for the simple fact that the Huskies opened at Michigan State and lost 27-11, stayed in the Midwest for the following week and played at Michigan, which was 70 miles away.

Owens then brought his team home to Montlake, where it lost to No. 1-ranked Ohio State 41-14, giving the UW three consecutive Big Ten teams to open against and getting outscored 113-52. It set the tone for a 1-9 season in '69.

In 1984, the 16th-ranked Huskies scored their only win at the Big House, taking a 20-11 decision over a No. 3 Michigan team quarterbacked by Jim Harbaugh. Safety Jimmy Rodgers had a career game with 8 tackles, an interception, a fumble recovery, a tackle for loss and 2 pass break-ups, not to mention a late-hit on Harbaugh out of bounds.

Eighteen years went by before the UW traveled to Michigan again and the 11th-ranked Huskies dropped an absolute heart-breaker 31-29 in 2002 when Wolverines kicker Philip Brabbs sent a 44-yard field goal through the uprights as time expired for the game-winner.

In 2021, Jimmy Lake's Huskies played at the Big House and were no competition for the home team, losing 31-10.

Senior safety Makell Esteen is the only UW player who appeared in that game and remains on the roster.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:

feed

Published
Dan Raley
DAN RALEY

Dan Raley has worked for the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, as well as for MSN.com and Boeing, the latter as a global aerospace writer. His sportswriting career spans four decades and he's covered University of Washington football and basketball during much of that time. In a working capacity, he's been to the Super Bowl, the NBA Finals, the MLB playoffs, the Masters, the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship and countless Final Fours and bowl games.

Home/Football