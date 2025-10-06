Huskies Will Have To Get Up Early To Beat Michigan This Time
Note to the University of Washington football team: you'll have to get up awful early to try to beat the 15th-ranked Michigan Wolverines in the Big House.
Opening kickoff for the October 18 game at what's formally known as Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor has been set for 9 a.m. PT, which is noon on site, with FOX televising the nearly crack-of-dawn encounter.
Start times for the Huskies (4-1 overall, 1-1 Big Ten) have been all over the map this season.
The first two games at home against Colorado State and UC Davis began at 8 p.m., the Apple Cup at Washington State turned to a more manageable 4:30 opening, followed by a 12:30 p.m. PT kickoffs for Ohio State at home and Maryland on the road.
At Michigan, the Huskies will start their pregame preparations in the dark to be ready for what usually is a difficult endeavor in the nation's largest capacity football stadium, which seats 107,601.
The UW is 6-9 in the overall series with the Wolverines and 1-4 in Ann Arbor.
With future Lt. Governor Johnny Cherberg as coach, the Huskies first played at Michigan in 1953 and it did not go well at all -- they got crushed 50-0.
Sixteen years later, the UW paid its second visit to Ann Arbor and lost 45-7 to the 20th-rated Wolverines. At least Jim Owens' team put a touchdown on the board.
That trip -- and football season -- was unusual for the simple fact that the Huskies opened at Michigan State and lost 27-11, stayed in the Midwest for the following week and played at Michigan, which was 70 miles away.
Owens then brought his team home to Montlake, where it lost to No. 1-ranked Ohio State 41-14, giving the UW three consecutive Big Ten teams to open against and getting outscored 113-52. It set the tone for a 1-9 season in '69.
In 1984, the 16th-ranked Huskies scored their only win at the Big House, taking a 20-11 decision over a No. 3 Michigan team quarterbacked by Jim Harbaugh. Safety Jimmy Rodgers had a career game with 8 tackles, an interception, a fumble recovery, a tackle for loss and 2 pass break-ups, not to mention a late-hit on Harbaugh out of bounds.
Eighteen years went by before the UW traveled to Michigan again and the 11th-ranked Huskies dropped an absolute heart-breaker 31-29 in 2002 when Wolverines kicker Philip Brabbs sent a 44-yard field goal through the uprights as time expired for the game-winner.
In 2021, Jimmy Lake's Huskies played at the Big House and were no competition for the home team, losing 31-10.
Senior safety Makell Esteen is the only UW player who appeared in that game and remains on the roster.
