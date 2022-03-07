Huskies Will Play Pair of Friday Football Games

The Apple Cup, however, moves back to Saturday after a run of Fridays.

University of Washington football games against UCLA and Oregon State will be played on Fridays this fall, presumably for TV scheduling purposes, the school announced on Monday.

The Huskies will meet the Bruins on Sept. 30 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, and host the Beavers on Nov. 4 at Husky Stadium. No networks or kickoff times were released.

This year's Apple Cup against Washington State, which in recent seasons has been played on late Friday afternoon following Thanksgiving, will be held on Saturday, Nov. 26, in Pullman.

Should the Huskies qualify for the Pac-12 championship game, that would involve yet another Friday outing, on Dec. 2 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Playing this out a step further, if the UW were to advance to the Rose Bowl game itself on New Year's Day, that contest falls on a Sunday in 2023.

The Huskies will open the season and the Kalen DeBoer coaching era with four consecutive home games on Saturdays against Kent State on Sept. 3, Portland State on Sept. 10, Michigan State on Sept. 17 and Stanford on Sept. 24 before traveling to UCLA for that first Friday encounter.

None of the UW's scheduled 12 games have set kickoff times or listed TV Networks yet.

