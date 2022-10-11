Huskies Will Return to Late Night for ESPN Game at Cal in 2 Weeks

Just when the University of Washington football team was getting acclimated to playing afternoon games again, the Huskies will return to late-night when they face the California Bears in two weeks.

Kickoff has been set for 7:30 p.m. for the Oct. 22 game in Berkeley. The game will play to ESPN cameras and a national TV audience.

The UW (4-2 overall, 1-2 Pac-12) comes off an outing at Arizona State, a 45-38 loss, that had a 1 p.m. start and the Huskies will meet Arizona at Husky Stadium this Saturday beginning at 2:30 p.m.

In their previous two meetings, the UW and Cal have played late into the night — their 2019 game ended close to 1 a.m. following a lightning delay and last year's game went into overtime, both in Seattle.

For the Bears (3-2, 1-1), this game against the Huskies will mark their first one held at night this season and their first carried on a nationwide broadcast.

Some familiar faces will be on hand for this matchup. Former Husky linebacker Jackson Sirmon leads the Bears in tackles with 44, or 8.8 per game, which tops the current UW leader by a wide amount, safety Alex Cook, who has 41 in six games, or 6.8.

Cal also has Husky connections in both of its defensive-backs coaches who share the position-area responsibilities in Terrence Moore, who coached on Jimmy Lake's staff for two seasons until the staff was let go last year, and Tre Watson, a former UW defensive back (2012-13).

Those two, of course, report to Peter Sirmon, Jackson's father, the Bears defensive coordinator and a former Husky linebackers coach (2012-13), who reports to Cal coach Justin Wilcox, the UW's former defensive coordinator (2012-13).

Oh, there's one more person with a prior Seattle connection who will be on hand at Memorial Stadium that night — Marshawn Lynch.

The former Seahawks running back known as "Beast Mode" will be inducted to the Cal Athletic Hall of Fame that weekend and honored with 10 other athletes at halftime of the football game.

