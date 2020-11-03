SI.com
HuskyMaven
HomeHusky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

Choosing a Husky Starting Lineup: Race Porter Wins UW Job by a Foot

Dan Raley

Joel Whitford has left the house.

Departed Husky Stadium.

Checked out of Seattle. 

Taken his boomarang leg with him.

Last we heard, the former University of Washington punter and native Australian was doing some sight-seeing.

And looking for a place to kick.

But with the Canadian Football League and every American pro football loop other than the NFL in limbo because of the pandemic, Whitford ended up there, too.

Which brings us to the job he left vacant after using up his eligibility.

The two man-race was won by a guy named Race.

Race Porter, Whitford's back-up, beat out newcomer Triston Brown.

The other guy brings a junior-college reputation, but he hasn't kicked competitively in more than a year.

It was clear last week that something up was when the Huskies awarded a scholarship to Porter, who also doubles as the Husky holder.

Holders don't get full rides.

Punters do.

Porter did.

That means Brown, who showed up with a reputation but didn't play last year, wasn't ready. 

Porter was.

He's the last starter who will be revealed before kickoff, with the No. 1 Husky QB still a well-kept secret. 

Punter candidates: Race Porter, 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, senior; Triston Brown, 6-1, 195, sophomore. 

Starting experience: Porter, 2 games. 

The selection: Porter. Looking for a telltale sign on the punter, Jimmy Lake gave this guy a scholarship two weeks before the opener, making people immediately think he had won the job. Lake didn't offer that information right away. though. Porter has kicked 22 times for the Huskies, averaging 42.4 yards per boot, dropping nine of them inside the opposing 20 and launching four of them over 50 yards. He's proven he can do it.

Other punter options: Brown, who has three years of UW eligibility, last kicked 37 times for a modest 36.3 average at Mount St. Antonio College in 2018 and sat out last season. He won a Las Vegas kicking competition. He's on scholarship, too. Yet he'll have to wait for his chance.

Greatest Husky punter: Rich Camarillo. He punted during the 1979 and 1980 seasons, then spent 16 years in the NFL. He handled fourth-down duties for UW Sun Bowl and Rose Bowl teams, averaging 38.1 and 40.5 yards per kick. He's the only Husky punter to enjoy an extended living at the pro football level. He was named to the UW's All-Century team.

Other punter legends: Jeff Partridge, who punted for the Huskies in 1981 and 1982 and spent three seasons in the USFL with the Los Angeles Express; Kiel Rasp, who averaged a school-record 44.4 and has a record long punt of 82 yards during 2010-11; Sean Douglas, who kicked an 82-yarder first in 2006 and played the 2008 season in the NFL; Skip Boyd, the last UW punter to get drafted by the NFL in 1975; Whitford, who averaged 44.8, 41.3 and 42.3 as the starter in 2017-19.

Here's the UW Starting Lineup as it currently stands:

Left tackle — Jaxson Kirkland

Left guard — Ulumoo Ale

Center — Luke Wattenberg

Right guard — Henry Bainivalu

Right tackle — Victor Curne

Tight end — Cade Otton

Wide receiver — Terrell Bynum

Wide receiver — Puka Nacua

Wide receiver — Ty Jones

Running back — Kamari Pleasant

Quarterback — Kevin Thomson, Jacob Sirmon, Dylan Morris or Ethan Garbers

Kicker — Peyton Henry

Punter — Race Porter

Outside linebacker — Laiatu Latu

Defensive tackle — Tuli Letuligasenoa

Defensive tackle — Josiah Bronson

Outside linebacker — Ryan Bowman

Inside linebacker — Edefuan Ulofoshio

Inside linebacker — Jackson Sirmon

Cornerback — Keith Taylor

Cornerback — Trent McDuffie

Nickel back — Elijah Molden

Strong safety — Asa Turner

Free safety — Alex Cook

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
monkeyarms
monkeyarms

2 games of experience will always overwhelm 0 games of experience. lol

Go Dawgs!!

AimeeAllen
AimeeAllen

This whole Husky team has a different feel in general to it; making harsh here predictions on it or what. It has the so chance to be filed as a winner or what picked as a flop and thrown away. I as will lean towards winner, no matter as who our kicker is. It reminds me of no team that the Huskies have had. But the whole pack is like that this year; seems like, with no one sticking out as of yet. I still like the Dawgs from the stand point that they are still all here around the best coached up so team and they have the best ol defense.

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Washington RB Commit From Texas Breaks Leg, HS Career Ends Abruptly

Huskies tailback recruit Caleb Berry fractured his fibula on a running play, ending his high school football career.

Mike Martin

by

monkeyarms

Road to 1991 Perfection: A Story of a Grandfather, Forbidden Seat, Show of Respect

Clifford's relative was a loyal Husky practice visitor and he was rewarded for his loyalty by the man in charge.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Scoutlook: The Pandemic Impact on Football Recruiting

In uncertain times, Husky Maven's Trevor Mueller discusses the problems that surround recruiting and the solutions being offered.

Trevor Mueller

Lake Reveals Surprise UW Starters at Tailback, Safety and Punter; Still Mum on QB

The new Husky coach cautioned all along he would make jobs open for players ready to make a jump.

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen

Taj Davis Opts Out, Fourth Husky to Leave for Pandemic Reasons

The wide receiver from Southern California chooses to depart the UW football team. Coach Jimmy Lake hopes to get him back.

Dan Raley

Instant Reaction: Top 2022 QB Decommits from Texas, Still Holds UW Offer

Quinn Ewers, arguably the nation's top quarterback recruit in his class, has reopened his recruiting.

Mike Martin

by

AimeeAllen

4th and Inches Podcast: Previewing the UCLA Bruins

Husky Maven's Trevor Mueller discusses the current state of UCLA football with Bruins expert Michael Hanna.

Trevor Mueller

Ex-Husky corner Myles Bryant Makes NFL Debut in Patriots' loss to Buffalo

Always the underdog, the former University of Washington defensive back makes another career breakthrough.

Dan Raley

Road to 1991 Perfection: Butler Was Greatness in Waiting, Dominated Devils

The young University of Washington inside linebacker had a coming-out game against Arizona State. He was patient all along.

Dan Raley

Road to 1991 Perfection: Dave Hoffmann Enjoyed Drawing the Line

The national championship team held a weekly ritual after each victory and the inside linebacker was right in the middle of it.

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen