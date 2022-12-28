Skip to main content

Huskies' William Inge Played in First Alamo Bowl in 1993 and Another in '96

A lopsided defeat and a teammate's tragedy surrounded the games.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — William Inge can tell you all about the Alamo Bowl, and not just from this week's up-close experience.

Inge, the University of Washington's co-defensive coordinator, played for the Iowa Hawkeyes in the very first postseason game held at a brand new Alamodome in 1993 as a freshman inside linebacker, and again as a senior starter in the 1996 game.  

Tough times surrounded his Big Ten team in each of these post-Christmas match-ups in the riverwalk city.

In '93, Inge and his Iowa teammates faced a California Golden Bears team coached by Keith Gilbertson, the former UW offensive coordinator and later the Huskies' head coach, and were thoroughly embarrassed 37-3. 

"We got humbled," Inge said. "It was something, as a young player, as a true freshman, that was great to experience as a freshman because if we got in that scenario again, [another loss] was not going to happen."

Three years later, the Hawkeyes returned to San Antonio and beat Texas Tech 27-0, yet the game proved to be a difficult one because of what happened in advance of it. 

The family for one of Inge's fellow linebackers, Mark Mitchell from Iowa City, was in a van that flipped over and crashed in the state while on its way to the Alamo Bowl. Mitchell's mother, Diane, was killed. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The team dedicated the Alamo Bowl to Mitchell's mom by removing their Tiger Hawk logos and wearing just black helmets. A game ball was presented to Mark Mitchell. 

"That makes you really appreciate what you have as friends," Inge said. "There was nothing going to stand in our way as a team on a mission."

Inge is preparing for Thursday night's 30th postseason game in San Antonio against the Texas Longhorns, hoping for an Alamo Bowl game that doesn't test everyone in so many ways.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com or https://www.facebook.com/dan.raley.12

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 or @UWFanNation or @DanRaley3

Have a question, direct message me on Facebook or Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Washington Huskies
Washington Huskies

Steve Sarkisian and Kalen DeBoer flank the Alamo Bowl trophy.
Football

Older, Wiser Sarkisian on Texas: 'Don't Want to Be One-Hit Wonder'

By Dan Raley
Oklahoma State cornerback Jabbar Muhammad has transferred to the UW.
Football

UW Was Surprised to Hear Back from Jabbar Muhammad Before Signing Him

By Dan Raley
Jaxson Kirkland and Michael Penix Jr. discuss being a 3-point underdog in the Alamo Bowl.
Football

Huskies Are Alamo Bowl Underdogs, Not Real Concerned About It

By Dan Raley
Texas center Jake Majors had the UW in his final three in recruiting.
Football

Texas Center Gave Huskies a Long Look During Recruiting

By Dan Raley
Ryan Grubb calls the shots from the Husky press box.
Football

Texas A&M Interest in Grubb Makes him UW's Highest-Paid Assistant Ever

By Dan Raley
Courtney Morgan's diligence has upgraded UW football recruiting.
Football

Courtney Morgan Was at His UW Recruiting Best in Pursuing Latest Signees

By Dan Raley
Troy Fautanu signals a Husky touchdown against Portland State.
Football

Fautanu's Reason for UW Return: 'Don't Want to Be Left Out'

By Dan Raley
Pete Kwiatkowski acknowledges he knows a lot of players on the UW roster.
Football

Kwiatkowski Seems to Relish Idea of Slowing UW Offense, Penix

By Dan Raley