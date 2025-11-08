Huskies Won't Have Speedy Washington For Wisconsin Game
The University of Washington football team won't have the services of running back Jordan Washington for Saturday's game at Wisconsin, with the redshirt freshman set to miss his first outing of the season with an unspecified injury, according to the Big Ten availability report released before kickoff.
Also, the Huskies apparently have lost sophomore wide receiver Rashid Williams and senior safety CJ Christian for the remainder of the season, which are new revelations, according to the conference manpower listing.
Freshman cornerback Dylan Robinson, who has appeared in all eight previous games and started against Ohio State and Maryland, was the only Husky who was listed as a questionable participant against the Badgers (2-6 overall, 0-5 Big Ten).
One of the UW's fastest players, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound Washington from Long Beach, California, had received increasingly more game snaps in recent weeks, rushing three times for 16 yards in his team's previous outing, a 42-25 victory over Illinois.
Prior to that, he hadn't carried the ball since the non-conference part of the season for the 24th-ranked Huskies (6-2, 3-2).
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Williams started the Huskies' first two games and was lost with a broken collarbone on the first play against UC Davis after making a 27-yard catch. He was cleared to return for the Wisconsin game, but suffered a broken hand in practice, UW coach Jedd Fisch said on Monday.
The coach had indicated at that time that Williams might be lost for a couple of weeks, but apparently it will be for much longer. He has 5 catches for 54 yards on the season.
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Christian, a Florida International transfer, has been a hard-luck player. He appeared only in the opener against Colorado State before suffering a turf toe injury that now won't permit him to return this season.
The Big Ten report also listed redshirt freshman wide receiver Justice Williams, senior offensive tackle Max McCree, junior edge rusher Isaiah Ward and junior defensive tackle Jayvon Parker as out for the Wisconsin game.
This 6-foot-4, 212-pound Williams represented a new injury. He had played in four games this season, primarily on special teams, and has 2 catches for 16 yards.
Besides Rashid Williams and Christian, the Big Ten also included junior linebacker Buddah Al-Uqdah (knee), senior nickelback Dyson McCutcheon (upper body), sophomore Kade Eldridge (foot), redshirt freshman tight end Charlie Crowell (knee) and junior edge rusher Russell Davis II (knee) as out for the season.
