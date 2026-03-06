3 Idle UW Safeties Who Look to Re-Introduce Themselves This Spring

To varying degrees, they are the forgotten safeties.

With spring football practice opening soon, Paul Mencke, Jr., CJ Christian and Rahim Wright II are veteran players each rejoining the University of Washington secondary competition, yet they're individuals who must re-introduce themselves around once more and make themselves relevant.

In 2025, they appeared in 7 games, one game and no games, respectively.

So they'll start over in a position group that appears well stocked on the surface levell with 13-game starter Alex McLaughlin and 3-game starter Rylon Dillard-Allen at the front of the line, yet this position group needs some or all of the other guys to join in and make things interesting.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Christian from Normal, Illinois, could be one of the UW's the biggest transfer portal pick-ups, albeit a year delayed.

Twelve months ago, the Florida International transfer was a starter throughout Husky spring ball, appeared in a reserve role in the opener against Colorado State, suffered a turf toe injury and was done.

CJ Christian gets instruction from UW safeties coach Taylor Mays. | Skylar Lin Visuals

Down went a guy who started 23 of 27 games over three seasons for his Conference USA team. A physical player, he piled up 151 tackles, including a career-high 9 against Indiana in a 31-7 loss in Curt Cignetti's first game as the Hoosiers coach.

He also came away with 5 interceptions at FIU, plus he stole a pass during the UW Spring Game and raced 65 yards with it before Jonah Coleman tripped him up. He has plenty of playmaking ability.

The 5-foot-11, 197-pound Wright from Fontana, California, appeared in the 2024 season opener against Weber State as a true freshman. He likewise had his spring 2025 moments, intercepting a couple of passes, including one in the end zone off the since departed Kai Horton.

At Rancho Cucamonga High, he proved to be an extra physical player by piling up 114 tackles in 12 games as a senior. He was initially pegged to play for Jedd Fisch's coaching staff at Arizona, but redirected to the UW when Fisch went north for a new job.

However, Wright came up limping in spring practice No. 11 and didn't play again. Entering the season, he showed up wearing a sling, which seemed to indicate an arm or shoulder injury. Either way, he's been trying to return for some time now.

Rahim Wright II sets up at safety during UW spring ball. | Skylar Lin Visuals

Mencke, the son of a former Washington State quarterback and wide receiver, actually played more than the other wounded safeties, appearing in seven games last season, largely on special teams.

After sitting out the first three contests of last season, the now 6-foot-2, 195-pound sophomore from Cibolo, Texas, made his college debut against Ohio State. He seemed on his way. He picked up a lone tackle against Purdue.

Yet he twice more missed games in chunks with undisclosed injuries. His objective this fall will be to return to the field on game day and stay there.

The Huskies have plenty of bodies at safety. They just have to get reacquainted with some of them now with their bodies fully intact again.