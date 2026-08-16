Husky Defense Plays Shorthanded, Still Sets The Tone

Three hours of Husky football on a cool Saturday night in Montlake -- two of which were devoted to a controlled scrimmage -- seemed to indicate this University of Washington team is going to lead with its defense this coming season.

Even while missing as many as five starters to an assortment of minor ailments, Ryan Walters' unit asserted itself once more, limiting its offensive counterparts to just two touchdowns for much of the evening.

"I thought our defense played really well and flew to the ball," UW coach Jedd Fisch said. "I love how fast our linebackers play. I love how fast our safeties play."

With notable depth in palce, the Husky defense held up well without linebackers Jacob Manu and Zaydrius-Rainey Sale, defensive tackle Elinneus Davis, edge rusher Isaiah Ward and cornerback Dylan Robinson, who were each in uniform but not involved in the scrimmage.

Fisch hopes to have all or most of these guys back for the "mock game" scheduled for next Saturday night during what's known as Fan Fest.

Rylon Dillard-Allen warms up. | Dave Sizer photo

Meantime, the defensive guys who were available played with a decided edge, none more so than second-year safety Rylon Dillard-Allen, who had temperamental week.

Last Tuesday, he angrily threw an offensive player's helmet across the field after getting into a mix-up.

On Thursday, Dillard-Allen left practice midway though in a highly agitated state, accompanied by defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, following another dust-up and was done for the day.

In Saturday's event, he got into it yet again after a pass play, wanting a piece of some offensive player or two and needing to be restrained.

While the Huskies appreciate his aggressiveness, they want him to redirect his emotions more to productive outcomes.

"I've got to spend more time with him and help him understand the difference of playing at the highest level possible but not cross the line," Fisch said. "I feel real good that we can get that done because he's an exceptional player."

Meantime, the offense continued to deal with a couple of serious position battles going on at wide receiver and running back, competition is nowhere close to being settled.

Chris Lawson, a second-year pass-catcher, had yet another impressive outing with 5 catches for 93 yards and a score. He caught passes of 25 and 35 yards.

Out of the backfield, Oregon transfer Jayden Limar put his quickness on display and broke runs of 16 and 17 yards on his way to a four-carry, 40-yard performance.

"Jayden Limar showed up, which was great to see," Fisch said.

Jayden Limar gets congratulated by his fellow backs before Saturday's scrimmage began. | Dave Sizer photo

Quaid Carr, who's been running No. 1 as the lead back since spring ball, rushed seven times for 29 yards, with a long run of 13.

Freshman Brian Bonner Jr. provided 21 yards on eight carries and caught a 14-yard pass.

It took five possessions before the Huskies could put up a touchdown, with second-year tight end Baron Naone hauling in a 19-yard scoring catch from Demond Williams Jr. after getting a step on linebacker Donovan Robinson.

Following a break in the action that sort of served as halftime, the Husky offense came out and scored right away, largely due to the efforts of the 6-foot, 180-pound Lawson, who's been going head to head with Kennesaw State transfer Christian Moss for the third starting receiver slot.

Lawson got behind freshman corner Elijah Durr to pull in a 35-yard pass from Kini McMillan and, two plays later, that same Husky battery hooked up on a 4-yard scoring pass.

Those were the only touchdowns scored off prolonged drives.

The UW turned to place-kicker Tyler Robles for 39- and 38-yard field goals and he had a 50-yarder hit the right upright.

Near the end, Carr and Williams each scored on 1-yard runs in short-yardage possessions, while third-year receiver Justice Williams caught 2-yard TD pass from Dash Beierly in a crowd.

The scrimmage ended in a manner consistent with the way things went much of the evening with 6-foot, 240-pound Ansu Sanoe slamming into the line only take a big hit from Dillard-Allen and others and get driven back.

The Huskies return for practice No. 9 on Sunday, beginning at 5:45 p.m., with a return to fundamentals rather than extended 11-on-11 team play.