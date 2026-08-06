Most Impressive First Fall Practice Moment: McClendon In UW Uniform

Jedd Fisch compared the first day of fall practice for his University of Washington football team to study hall.

For two hours on Thursday morning on the East practice field, there was no team scrimmaging, no helmets cracking, no test or homework of any kind, just fundamental drill after drill after drill.

In fact, the most impressive thing about the the Huskies beginning their fall countdown was the new kid who showed up in class, wearing a UW uniform for the first time.

That would be the Montlake football unveiling of defensive tackle Kai McClendon, the Mississippi State transfer who looked absolutely massive, especially through the hips, and every bit of the 6-foot-2 and 340-pound dimensions listed on Fisch's roster.

Kai McClendon put on a Husky uniform for the first time to open fall camp. | Dan Raley

While it's unclear when he'll get the go-ahead to mix it up, while coming back from a knee injury, the expectations for this SEC import are almost off the charts.

"Very high expectations," Fisch said. "I would expect him to be, if not a starter, absolutely a huge contributor to our defensive line."

Whereas in recent seasons the Huskies brought in the oversized Logan Sagapolu from Miami and Simote Pepa from Utah to bolster the defensive line, and then didn't use them very much at all, McClendon is a different story altogether.

"We brought him in here to be a huge part of our defensive-line rotation," Fisch said. "From what we've seen on film, he can do that."

In 2024, McClendon started the final five games of his freshman year for Mississippi State, leading to all sorts of expectations going forward.

However, 12 months ago, he tore up his left knee in practice and missed all of last season, and entered the transfer portal.

For UW spring ball, McClendon showed up using a crutch for the first practice and looked a little unsteady.

Yet he's getting close to putting it all behind him.

Wearing No. 18, McClendon showed up 26 minutes early for Thursday's practice. He mixed in with everyone and used three different elastic bands to stretch out his legs.

As other players arrived, a coach was heard telling everyone, "When you step inside the lines, it's all business."

Mississippi State transfer DT Kai McClendon is listed at 6’-2” 340lb.



Started 5 games (played in 12) as a true freshman in 2024 with 30 TKL, 2 TFL, 0.5 SK, and 10 stops. pic.twitter.com/Myo9DlTt9T — Nick Lemkau (@nicklemkaucfb) August 6, 2026

Once McClendon diligently took care of his prep work and began to walk away, a number of Husky defensive backs and running backs on the ground reached out to slap his hand, such is the respect he already carries.

There was no contact anywhere on the field during this first day except for nickelback Ramonz Adams Jr. coming up in a drill and knocking freshman wide receiver Blaise LaVista off his feet and getting loudly admonished for it.

"No contact!" cornerbacks coach John Richardson said firmly. "If you don't want no contact, get out of practice."

UW football players headed to ice baths set up inside Husky Stadium after practice. | Dan Raley

Meantime at the midway point of all of this activity, McClendon and four others headed for Husky Stadium to work with trainers on their rehabilitation and even go inside if needed for treatment.

The newcomer from the Deep South watched his teammates run closing 30-yard wind sprints and then joined them in the ice baths set up inside Husky Stadium.

While Fisch addressed the media, McClendon was spotted leaving the field accompanied by standout offensive guard John Mills, who talked in such an animated fashion and let out strange noises he had his new teammate laughing as they headed up the tunnel.