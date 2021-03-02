Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketballSI.com
Husky Football Team Has 7 Home Games — Oregon on Nov. 6

Pac-12 releases full composite schedule for everyone after pandemic-shortened season.
November 6.

It's not election day.

This is when the University of Washington football team will host the Oregon Ducks this next season at Husky Stadium, possibly with the Pac-12 North Division championship at stake, amid seven home games.

In other words, it's a huge day for Jimmy Lake's program, maybe the biggest.

Remember the Huskies and Oregon will have gone just shy of two years of not facing each other because of the pandemic.

Don't forget, the Ducks replaced the UW in the Pac-12 championship game because a virus outbreak on the Husky roster. 

On Tuesday, the Pac-12 released the dates for everyone's football schedule, with kickoff times to come later.

Twelve games are back.

Not the seven-game pandemic alternative.

Fans should be back, too.

Besides the Ducks renewal, the UW will play a pair of Friday games — at Arizona on Oct. 22 and the Apple Cup against Washington State on Nov. 26.

At Husky Stadium, the Huskies will host Montana, Arkansas State, California, UCLA, Oregon, Arizona State and WSU.

Three of the first four UW games in September are home games. 

The Ducks and Sun Devils games come on back-to-back weekends, giving the UW its most crucial point of the season. 

ASU visits Seattle on Nov. 13.

The Huskies have a bye before hosting UCLA on Oct. 16.

Further setting up the Huskies for a title run is the fact they miss South Division contenders USC and Utah during the regular season. To meet, they'll have to play in the league championship game.

UW Football Schedule

Sept. 4 — Montana

Sept. 11 — at Michigan

Sept. 18 — Arkansas State

Sept. 25 — California

Oct. 2 — at Oregon State

Oct. 9 — Bye 

Oct. 16 — UCLA

Oct. 22 — at Arizona State (Friday)

Oct. 30 — at Stanford

Nov. 6 — Oregon 

Nov. 13 — Arizona State

Nov. 20 — at Colorado 

Nov. 26 — Washington State (Friday)

Husky Stadium at night.
