Husky Freshmen Are Getting Long Looks in Spring Ball

College football used to have separate freshmen teams. Redshirting nearly every first-year player next became the norm. Development once was a big catch word.

Not anymore.

Not only are players expected to be ready to play before their high school class graduates, more and more are being singled out as instant starters.

Before University of Washington spring practice began, coach Jedd Fisch strongly pointed to freshmen offensive tackle Kodi Green from Bellevue, Washington, and defensive tackle Derek Colman-Brusa from Seattle as potential if not almost certain first-teamers.

After three spring practices, nothing has changed anyone's mind in that regard.

Greene showed up as a streamlined 6-foot-6, 321-pound left tackle and Colman-Brusa, who some of us assumed would become an edge rusher, got down in a stance as a robust 6-foot-5, 295-pounder who moves well. Both seem very committed to their craft.

"What I'd like to see is what does Kodi look like out there," Fisch said when asked about the possibilites at left tackle.

Derek Colman-Brusa (5), standing next to transfer DeSean Watts, has been a freshman starter at defensive tackle so far. | Dave Sizer photo

Altogether, the Huskies have run those two and wide receiver Jordan Clay already through the No. 1 offense, looking for immediate help, though Clay seemed to get banged up some and held out during the end of Saturday's two and a half hour workout.

Of the 18 freshmen who reported healthy for spring ball, others elevated right away to the second unit for early trials include cornerbacks Jeron Jones, Ksani Jiles and Elijah Durr, safety Gavin Day, edge rusher Ramzak Fruean, defensive tackle IT Umu-Cais and wide receiver Mason James.

Jiles from Inglewood, California, had a first-day interception. Clay from San Antonio caught a 25-yard pass on the third day and took a violent hit from senior linebacker Jacob Manu and sophomore cornerback Dylan Robinson. James from Norman, Oklahoma, had 3 receptions on Saturday, though he fumbled one away.

Freshman Jordan Clay hauls in a pass during a spacing drill. | Dave Sizer photo

Whether in the midst of the front lines or down the depth chart, some of the other freshmen have forced people to do double-takes just when looking them over.

Running back Ansu Sanoe from Gresham, Oregon, is every bit of 6-foot-2 and 241 pounds, the biggest runner on the roster.

Offensive tackle Dominic Harris from Las Vegas is the heaviest Husky at any position in any class in spring ball, checking in at 6-foot-7 and 356 pounds. He's currently 18 pounds heavier than sophomore left guard John Mills, who seems huge.

Fisch repeatedly has said he has no problem playing freshmen and more than one recent recruit has cited that as a reason for choosing Washington.

With a dozen practices to go, counting the spring game, the Huskies no doubt will do a lot more mixing and matching with freshmen to at least audition in second-team roles.

College football waits for no one these days.