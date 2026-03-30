UW Welcomes Much Bigger Version of Colman-Brusa to Spring Ball

The man, the myth, the legend.

A year ago, that was John Mills emerging from infancy with the University of Washington football team to establish himself as a high-end player way ahead of his time on the Husky offensive line.

OK, he was only 17.

Make that a man-child, the myth, the legend.

Now comes Derek Colman-Brusa, same deal, same movie teaser.

He's just 18. Not even close to exiting his teenage years.

Yet he's beginning to find his way into the dumbstruck conversation circulating through Montlake these days that continually references Mills and his physical stature and now relates to this new guy's supposedly enormous possibilities.

Colman-Brusa will enter Tuesday afternoon's first UW spring football practice at 6-foot-5 and 295 pounds -- up a whopping 28 pounds since he arrived on campus during the winter.

Although carrying defensive tackle size, he's still an edge rusher, drawing double-takes.

"I'd be shocked if he's not like a day one type starter," said Husky defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, the last guy prone to any hyperbole. "He's 6-5, almost 300 pounds. He can run. He's on the upper echelon of the strength numbers."

He also jumps tall buildings in a single bound.

Another kid, another myth, another legend.

While that weight gain typically would signal an immediate position change, Walters didn't seem all that bothered by the added body mass on Colman-Brusa as an edge as long he maintains his mobility.

"He can play all the positions up front," the coach said. "We have to do a good job as a staff so we don't overload him, so he can just go play."

Colman-Brusa isn't the only one in his family either who is walking around with a much bigger version of himself these days.

Derek Colman-Brusa shares a wrestling moment with UW coaches, from left, Ryan Walters, Jason Kaufusi and Taylor Mays. | UW

His older and heftier brother, Lowen, is a redshirt freshman offensive lineman, someone who showed up listed at 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds last season. He's packing a 6-foot-6, 326-pound frame on the current Husky roster.

What is it exactly these brothers are dining on these days and how often?

Spring ball will determine exactly the right position fit for Derek Colman-Brusa, who will wear No. 5 for the Huskies, which seems like more of an edge-rusher number.

Derek Colman-Brusa visited Ohio State and the Buckeyes couldn't land him. | Ohio State

He still has to go out and prove all the hype about him is legit, but he's already got people talking about him.

"He doesn't look like an 18-year-old kid who still should be in high school," Walters said. "So I'm really excited about what he's already brought to the table."

Whatever it was, Colman-Brusa probably sat down and ate it.