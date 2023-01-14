Skip to main content

Husky Kicker Might Be Spring Football's Best Position Battle

Peyton Henry is gone after making 71 field goals and 189 conversion kicks.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Peyton Henry was part of the University of Washington football team for so long, he kicked during three of Chris Petersen's six seasons as head coach.

A Danville, California, native, he kicked throughout Jimmy Lake's not quite two full seasons as the Husky sideline leader.

He handled the place-kicking responsibilities throughout Kalen DeBoer's initial campaign in charge.

Yet the indefatigable Henry — after converting 189 of 192 extra-point kicks and 71 of 88 field goals in his long-winding career — has left the building, presumably to see if he can find similar steady work in the NFL.

OK, now what?

While everything else seemingly has fallen into place for the next Husky team, with 14 starters returning and most replacements easily identified, the kicker post-Peyton Henry remains the great unknown. 

For the past five years, Henry handled every single field-goal attempt, plus all extra-point kicks except four, with the departed Tim Horn converting three of those in 2021 and holdover Addison Shrock connecting on the other stray conversion this past fall.

For an experienced point-maker, the 6-foot-1, 183-pound Shrock, a sophomore from Bellingham, Washington, is all the Huskies have on the roster right now. 

One extra point against Colorado last November. One swing of his leg. That's it.

Barring any late pickups, Shrock, Grady Gross and incoming walk-on Troy Petz will compete for Henry's old job. All are walk-ons.

Addison Shrock (85) and Grady Gross (95) likely are the leading candidates to replace UW kicker Peyton Henry (47).

Departed kicker Peyton Henry (47), starting punter Jack McCallister (38), departed punter Kevin Ryan (90), kicker Addison Shrock (85), long snapper Alex Froelich (49) and kicker Grady Gross (95) head for the locker room.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Shrock has been with Huskies for the past three seasons, waiting his big chance, after playing just one high school season for Squalicum High School. He set a school record with 45 extra points in 2019.

Gross, who handled UW kickoffs in every game except one last season as a freshman, has the most potential to slide over and be the next Henry.

A compact 5-foot-11, 213-pounder, Gross became a prolific kicker in Scottsdale, Arizona, for the Horizon High Huskies, converting 120 of 122 extra points and 20 of 23 field goals in his career.

As a senior in 2021, he was good on 12 of 15 three-pointers, with a long of 52 yards, while helping his team win a 5A state championship. 

Petz will join the Huskies from Lynden High's 13-0 state-title team after converting 5 of 7 field-goal attempts and serving as the punter, too.

In recent seasons, the Huskies tried to recruit kickers and punters with scholarships, but that's not happening here, at least not yet. However, Horn couldn't beat out Henry, handling only kickoffs for a couple of seasons, and he transferred to Rice. Punters Triston Brown and Kevin Ryan were brought in as transfers from the JC ranks and Idaho State and given scholarships, but couldn't displace the others. 

In two and a half months, the kicking competition might provide the most suspense among all of the position battles when spring football begins. 

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com or https://www.facebook.com/dan.raley.12

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 or @UWFanNation or @DanRaley3

Have a question, direct message me on Facebook or Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Washington Huskies
Washington Huskies

Tionne Gray, right, has a UW football offer.
Recruiting

Huskies Continue Shopping Middle America, Offer Missouri DL

By Dan Raley
Michael Penix Jr. and Rome Odunze share in their touchdown success, hooking up for a pair of scoring passes against Arizona.
Football

What Does Rome Odunze's Return Mean for Washington?

By Roman Tomashoff
Selman Bridges has a UW offer.
Recruiting

Huskies Make Scholarship Offer to Extra-Tall Texas Cornerback

By Dan Raley
Steve Emtman and his teammates Dana Hall and Tyrone Rodgers  signify No. 1 and 11-0 after winning the 1991 Apple Cup.
Football

We See Similarities in 1990 and 2022 UW Football, Let Us Count the Ways

By Dan Raley
Braxton Meah dunks over Stanford's Max Murrell.
Basketball

Huskies Win First Game in 26 Days, Stop Stanford

By Dan Raley
Kris Moll (9), Roger Rosengarten (73) and Geirean Hatchett (96) celebrate a big Oregon win while wearing their home purples.
Football

Rosengarten Honored As Freshman All-American

By Roman Tomashoff
Rome Odunze reels in a pass he had to go to great lengths to catch.
Football

Odunze, Last Piece to UW Offensive Puzzle, Chooses to Return

By Dan Raley
Braxton Meah has been underused by the UW.
Basketball

Huskies Enter Last-Place Showdown Needing to Use Their Big Man

By Dan Raley