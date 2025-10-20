Husky Left Tackle Has Been Cursed Position Since Fautanu Played There
Offensive left tackle typically is where college football teams put their best offensive lineman, in a role that above all demands athleticism, leadership and staying power, in what's known as the NFL money position.
In the University of Washington's diligent run to the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game, Troy Fautanu started all 15 games in this valuable spot on his way to becoming the pro game's 20th overall draft pick three months later. He dominated just about everyone and was highly decorated.
In two seasons since, the Huskies have paraded four different players through this coveted spot as the No. 1 guy.
Transfers plus others who had never played in a college game before.
Anybody and everybody except another steadying force and eventual high-priced talent such as Fautanu.
It's almost as if left tackle in Montlake has become a cursed position after it previously was one of the most celebrated for the Huskies.
In Saturday's 24-7 loss at Michigan, Max McCree lasted just a half before he suffered what coach Jedd Fisch said likely was a season-ending foot injury.
The 6-foot-6, 302-pound McCree, a five-game starter over two separate stints in 2024, opened just three games this time as a replacement for Carver Willis, the Kansas State transfer and previously an accomplished right tackle.
When the season began, the 6-foot-5, 312-pound Willis looked promising enough as a converted left tackle,. He was a highly mobile player who often could be found running side by side in the open field with his wide receivers and running backs looking for someone to hit.
Yet the Colorado native made it through just four starts before he injured a knee against Ohio State, left clutching his wounded hinge before being helped off the field.
Since Fautanu departed for the pros, no one among those four different replacement players has started more than four consecutive games at any one juncture in this crucial position.
"Hopefully, Carver will be back this week," Fisch said on Saturday at Michigan. "We're hopeful of that."
With Willis and McCree unavailable this past weekend, 6-foot-8, 330-pound sophomore Soane Faasolo subbed in at Michigan. He might have to open next Saturday's game against Illinois at Husky Stadium, too.
Faasolo literally got shoved onto the field in 2024 as Fautanu's initial successor at left guard and started the first three games of the season.
Yet he wasn't ready and eventually gave way to McCree, who opened four consecutive games before he broke a thumb at Iowa.
That brought Faasolo back as a starter for one more game before he gave way to fellow redshirt freshman Kahlee Tafai, who started four consecutive games. In his final outing, Tafai was part of a UW line that permitted 10 sacks in a 49-21 loss at Oregon.
The now 6-foot-5, 340-pound Tafai entered the transfer portal before the Huskies played in the Sun Bowl and Minnesota picked him up. He's appeared in three games for the Gophers this season and is not a starter.
To close out the 2024 season, McCree was reinserted as the starting left tackle for the UW in a 35-34 loss to Louisville in El Paso.
It's really unclear when Willis will be back because he's dealing with a knee injury. McCree likely has played his last UW football game. Faasolo, ready or not, could be the starter again next weekend against Illinois.
Left tackle has left the Huskies in the lurch.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: