Husky Linebacker Position Takes Big Hit With Al-Uqdah Injury
PULLMAN, Washington -- Buddah Al-Uqdah was flat on his back at the Apple Cup, with trainers attending to him and what appeared to be a knee injury, when the University of Washington linebacker had what can best be described as a Hotel California moment.
You can check out any time you like, but you can never leave.
The 6-foot, 237-pound junior was 12 minutes from getting through an emotional return to Washington State and getting out of town, where he had played the previous three seasons. He and his teammates were ahead by two touchdowns in what would be a 59-24 victory. He was having a solid season, a solid game.
Yet on a second-and-10 play, Al-Uqdah tried to tackle Cougars running back Kirby Vorhees, a newcomer to WSU who he didn't know, and didn't get up when the 5-yard run was over.
The solemn look on UW coach Jedd Fisch's face as he stood on the field next to the fallen linebacker and his halting words later in his postgame interview were not real positive signs. Al-Uqdah struggled to get to his feet and was limping badly when he left the field.
"Buddah's unfortunate right now," Fisch said. "We don't exactly know what it is, but it didn't look good. We're going to pray it's not as bad as it could be and we hope we can get him back quickly."
With 15 tackles this season, Al-Uqdah is just one off the team lead, which is shared by safety Alex McLaughlin and fellow linebacker Deven Bryant.
If Al-Uqdah can't play this week, the Huskies (3-0) could end up taking on No. 1-ranked and defending national champion Ohio State (3-0) at home without its two most-experienced and decorated linebackers in Arizona transfer Jacob Manu, who is trying to return from a knee injury and surgery, and Al-Uqdah, now in his injured state.
Manu was a 27-game starter at Arizona who was named as a first-team All-Pac-12 selection after leading the league in tackles with 116.
Al Uq-dah is a 24-game starter counting his time spent at the UW and WSU.
While he dressed for the Apple Cup, pulling on a uniform for the second consecutive game, Manu still hasn't been medically cleared from a non-contact injury that happened with his former team against Colorado just 11 months ago.
If those two veteran linebackers aren't available for the Buckeyes, the Huskies will rely even more on Bryant, a 5-foot-11, 235-pound sophomore who has started the first three games, and 6-foot-2, 242-pound junior Xe'ree Alexander, the UCF and Idaho transfer who started 13 games combined at his previous two stops but has been a reserve player for the UW.
Linebacker was a thin position with depth to begin with for the UW. Not only was Manu returning from a knee issue, but prized freshman Zaydrius Rainey-Sale remains about a month behind him in his recovery from a surgically repaired knee.
Behind Bryant and Alexander are senior Anthony Ward and walk-on Griffin Miller, neither of whom has started a game at linebacker.
