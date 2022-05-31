Husky Receivers Preparing for Big Numbers This Season

Rome Odunze and his teammates are poised to double their stats in the new offense.

On the eve of spring football practice, the new University of Washington coaching staff was asked which inherited position group best suited what it was trying to do?

The ready answer: wide receivers.

Without any hesitation, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb offered up the pass-catchers, naming Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan and Ja'Lynn Polk as natural fits for Kalen DeBoer's team, specifically the spread offense.

Hearing this, these Husky receivers naturally are envisioning the best-case scenario for all of them this coming season — they're planning to double their numbers or better.

Somewhat underutilized last season in the UW's ill-fated pro-style offense, Odunze topped the UW with 41 receptions and 4 touchdown catches, while McMillan had a team-best 470 receiving yards.

Very modest team-leading numbers, for sure.

Now one or more of these Huskies, based on DeBoer's previous trends at Fresno State and beyond, are eyeing receiving numbers that are made of daydreams.

"We're trying to have at least 80 [catches], at least up there in the K's for yards, at least double digits for touchdowns," Odunze said. "That's what we're up for. At least that's our goal. That's what we're striving for."

Should one or two current receivers hit that threshold, the UW record book will be threatened.

A Husky receiver has surpassed 80 catches previously only three times in school history. Reggie Williams holds the school standard with 94 receptions in 2003 and came up with 89 the season before, while John Ross piled up 81 in 2018.

Seven Huskies have topped 1,000 receiving yards in a season, topped by Ross' 1,454 in 2018.

Six UW players have caught 10 TD passes or more in season, led by Mario Bailey's 18 scoring grabs during the UW's national championship season in 1991.

With DeBoer in charge, the Husky offense is poised to become more wide open than at any time since the Sonny Sixkiller era five decades ago, with everyone hoping it makes people forget last season's offense-challenged 4-8 team.

"It was an unfortunate combination of events I felt like that just piled up and got the team in a circumstance that was unfavorable," Odunze said.

Piled up are words that sound encouraging now, in potentially a lot more catches, yards and TDs, for sure.

